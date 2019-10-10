ETC Labs Selects BloqCloud to Deliver Managed Blockchain Services to the Ethereum Classic and Ethereum Developer Communities

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 10, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Bloq, Inc., a leading blockchain technology company, today announced a definitive agreement with ETC Labs to deliver blockchain infrastructure services for the Ethereum Classic and Ethereum networks via its recently launched BloqCloud platform. The announcement was made onstage by Terry Culver, CEO of ETC Labs, at the Ethereum Foundation’s Devcon conference in Osaka, Japan.
The ETC Labs mission is to advance the development, utilization and adoption of the Ethereum Classic community, core technology, and ecosystem.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bloq will develop Ethereum Classic and Ethereum capabilities for BloqCloud’s Connect service. BloqCloud Connect provides everything developers need to build their applications quickly and power modern wallets, such as MetaMask. These features include a single API for querying/broadcasting transactions on multiple blockchain networks; reliable, scalable infrastructure, indexed blockchain data, and real-time event monitoring.
ETC Labs will provide these services free of charge to end-user developers for at least two years, with enterprise service level agreements available for a fee. Bloq’s work with ETC Labs means that Ethereum Classic and Ethereum will join Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as supported networks on the BloqCloud Connect service. ETC Labs and Bloq anticipate launching this service in Q1-2020.
About BloqCloud
Bloq built the BloqCloud platform for organizations and teams of any size that want to:
● build cross-blockchain applications;
● start developing immediately and accelerate time-to-deployment;
● lower the cost-of-operations;
● focus on value-added development (rather than infrastructure concerns); and
● confidently scale to heavy transaction volumes as their businesses and projects grow, both over the long term and through short-term traffic spikes (e.g., a token sale).
In addition to the Connect service, the BloqCloud platform also delivers blockchain nodes-on-demand for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Ethereum Classic via BloqCloud Nodes. Upcoming BloqCloud services will include access to serverless computing resources (BloqCloud Compute) and distributed storage across blockchain protocols (BloqCloud Storage). All services deliver high availability and scale at low incremental cost, delivering significant value to large enterprises, startups, teams, and developers.
In a post on the company’s Sync blog, Bloq co-founder and CEO Jeff Garzik wrote: “Today we’re proud to announce that we are working with ETC Labs to provide blockchain infrastructure services to the Ethereum Classic and Ethereum communities via BloqCloud. I’m equally proud to say that this comes just a month-and-a-half after we launched the BloqCloud platform. ... By working with ETC Labs to extend the capabilities of the BloqCloud Connect service to include Ethereum and Ethereum Classic, we are opening up a very passionate and driven community to the possibility of multi-chain development — one API, multiple chains.”
ETC Labs CEO Terry Culver wrote: “The partnership with Bloq is an expression of our commitment to driving innovation and contributing to the overall growth of the Ethereum Classic and Ethereum communities. Technology is always changing and fast-moving. That is why we are jumping in to ensure developers in the Ethereum Classic and Ethereum communities have the infrastructure they need to deliver.”
About ETC Labs
Ethereum Classic Labs’ mission is to advance the development, utilization, and adoption of the Ethereum Classic community, core technology, and ecosystem through ETC Labs Core and ETC Labs Accelerate. Supported by a core development team to create development tools, interoperability functionality and technology resources, ETC Labs Core provides blockchain developers the resources necessary to build socially impactful, decentralized applications that are vital to the traditional community core values. ETC Labs Accelerate is dedicated to providing financial assistance and mentorship programs to advance the creation, growth, and proliferation of Ethereum Classic solutions.
About Bloq
Bloq is a leading blockchain technology company, founded by prominent industry pioneers. Bloq provides comprehensive, enterprise-class blockchain solutions and applications that are open source, interoperable, and decentralized. Bloq believes the future state of the blockchain frontier to be multi-network, multi-chain and multi-token – building the software infrastructure to engage with tokenized networks via BloqEnterprise, and creating tokenized networks and applications via BloqLabs. For more information, please visit www.bloq.com and on Twitter at @bloqinc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005166/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT