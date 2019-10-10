Health Fidelity Signals Growth with Strategic Hires, New Product Launch

|By Business Wire
Health Fidelity Inc., a company that reveals insights to help organizations understand risk and inform care, has finalized two major initiatives: the expansion of its professional services, product, and commercial team, as well as unification of its product offerings under a single banner: Lumanent™.
After identifying the need to move its risk adjustment applications upstream into the provider workflow, the San Mateo company brought on Robin Lloyd as chief commercial officer and M. Evan Hétu, as vice president, Professional Services. Most recently, Health Fidelity hired Emily Bonham as vice president of Product. Each individual brings a unique skillset or experience that supports Health Fidelity’s continued growth into the provider market:
Before joining Health Fidelity, Lloyd successfully scaled a healthcare technology and services business from $10 million to more than $400 million in annual revenue. He’s worked in diverse environments ranging from a pre-IPO startup to a 100-year-old Fortune 500 company, and is fanatical about developing effective, customer-driven leaders that scale and adapt along with dynamic business needs. Lloyd earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and advises several early-stage technology companies.
M. Evan Hétu has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare analytics, risk adjustment, and software management and development for health plans, medical groups, and software vendors. At Health Fidelity, he and his team of subject matter experts work with clients to understand their risk maturity and identify actionable areas for process, technology, and operational optimization. Hétu joins us from Anthem, where he performed the role of director, Medicare risk adjustment analytics and strategy. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president, enterprise solutions at Altegra Health, where he focused on integration of software systems to provide complete solutions for clients. Hétu has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Irvine and a master’s degree in psychology research from California State University, Long Beach.
Emily Bonham has nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare IT product management and leadership, spanning pharma, biomedical research, and analytics. Her unique expertise is supporting Health Fidelity’s work with customers across the healthcare spectrum, collaborating with and developing product solutions for payers, administrators, providers, researchers, patients, and auditors. She is perfectly suited for Health Fidelity’s unique client mix. Emily’s products and teams have won awards such as Most Innovative EHR and Product Management Team of the Year. Emily has a BA in English from the University of Minnesota.
With the expansion to providers, all of Health Fidelity’s products will be under the banner of Lumanent, a name that reflects Health Fidelity’s ability to deliver unparalleled insights from unstructured clinical data directly into the hands of its partners through its natural language processing (NLP) engine. This includes payer solutions: the company’s prior flagship product, HCC Scout, will be known as Lumanent Retrospective Review going forward.
The adoption of Lumanent supports Health Fidelity’s larger goal of moving the risk toolset “upstream” in a modular format that allows organizations at various depths of value-based care to comprehensively or selectively deploy the right degree of technology to support their goals. Lumanent applications span the continuum of patient care, reducing the non-clinical workload of physicians and making the transition to downside risk more palatable.
“With Lumanent, Health Fidelity can support payers and providers as they overcome uncertainty in clinical and financial risk. We now have multiple paths forward to help them further embrace the transition to risk-sharing arrangements,” says Steve Whitehurst, chief executive officer. “Each organization is on an individual journey to VBC and it is best to offer integrated but role-specific options that allow for a measured transformation.” On the team expansion, Whitehurst added, “Evan and Emily each bring an invaluable wealth of experience to scaled service, product development, and enhancements we need to rise to the demand as we grow. Under Robin’s leadership, our commercial team is able to quickly adapt to market changes, discern complimentary partnerships, and scale thoughtfully to meet our goals while retaining our values.”
Robin Lloyd has brought 25 years of management experience to his role as chief commercial officer, overseeing Health Fidelity’s sales, product, business development, and marketing.
"Delivering AI-enabled solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing providers, payers, and patients is something I’m incredibly passionate about,” says Lloyd. “Health Fidelity's solutions are already driving massive value and accelerating the shift to, and impact of, value-based care. With our NLP-powered platform and ability to deliver actionable intelligence across the patient lifecycle, we measurably enhance our clients’ success in population health and risk adjustment initiatives.”
About Health Fidelity
Health Fidelity simplifies risk adjustment, offering risk-bearing organizations clear visibility into and control over the process. Through our NLP-powered solutions and expert advisory services, we uncover insights that enable better care plans and more complete revenue capture. The Lumanent suite gives our partners the confidence to pursue and ability to succeed in risk-sharing arrangements across MA, ACA, Medicaid, and ACO programs. To learn more, please visit www.healthfidelity.com.
Health Fidelity is a registered trademark of Health Fidelity, Inc.
Lumanent is a trademark of Health Fidelity, Inc.
