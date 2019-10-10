MMS Holdings Announces Status as a Finalist for Best Contract Research Organization – Specialist Providers in Scrip Awards During 10th Annual Scientific Symposium

|By Business Wire
|
October 10, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
MMS Holdings (MMS) – an award-winning, data-focused CRO – announced its recognition as a finalist in the highly-esteemed, global Scrip Awards by Informa Pharma Intelligence as Best Contract Research Organization – Specialist Providers at the 10th Annual MMS Scientific Symposium.
The award announcement was made at the company’s 10th annual Scientific Symposium, held on October 9-10, 2019, at MMS global headquarters in Canton, Michigan. The symposium is an annual, two-day event in which global colleagues and pharmaceutical industry experts gather to exchange ideas about leadership, issues pertaining to the industry, and best practices.
“Our double-digit growth is indicative of the strength of our organization and the colleagues who are thoughtful in the work they do, offering a smart methodology and making scientifically-sound decisions every day,” said Kelly J. Hill, Executive Director, Global Business Operations and Strategy, MMS based in Canton, Michigan. “Our global teams are raising the bar for what a CRO should look like, redefining the experience for sponsors of all sizes.”
Finalist for Best CRO
Informa Pharma Intelligence’s 2019 Scrip Awards applauds the essential role that the pharmaceutical, biotech, and other allied industries play in improving healthcare. The Scrip Awards for Best Contract Research Organization acknowledge the critical role that CROs play in drug development. Clinical outsourcing is vital as the pharmaceutical industry seeks to benefit more and more from these specialist companies’ experience in handling all aspects of clinical trials.
MMS Holdings was chosen from a wide pool of entries and is listed alongside other top CROs in the category of Best Contract Research Organization – Specialist Providers.
“It is an honour for MMS to be named as a finalist for what is one of the top recognitions in our industry,” says Alan Nicolle, Director of EU Operations & Business Development, MMS based in London. “Our bespoke processes and systems have given pharmaceutical companies an edge in their drug development pipeline, and it is wonderful that the industry is taking notice.”
Winners will be announced in London on December 4, 2019. Over the past 15 years, the Scrip Awards have become one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world, with approximately 500 attendees from the pharmaceutical industry.
Industry leaders convene at the symposium
This year’s 10th Annual Scientific Symposium at MMS will include researchers and experts from across disciplines, inside and outside the CRO industry. Experts include CRO leaders and representatives formerly with Pfizer, Wyeth and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In addition, the panelists bring regulatory experience from their time at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and an academic perspective from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. This cross-discipline and expert panel will discuss the opioid epidemic in a keynote panel discussion. Additionally, MMS colleagues will present the following topics:
- An In-Depth Look at Innovative Clinical Trial Designs, by Victoria Murray, Technical Manager of Regulatory and Medical Writing, and Tasnim Hoda, Associate Manager of Regulatory and Medical Writing, MMS
- What Julia Can Do For You: An Interactive Look at My Experiences with the MIT Incubated Open Source Programming Language, by Richard Bryant, Senior Data Scientist, MMS
- Effectively Executing Decisions in High Pressure Situations, by Nichole DellOrco, Medical Writer, MMS
- Understanding Literature Monitoring in Pharmacovigilance, Margaryta Mare, Medical Director, Drug Safety, MMS
- Transformational Life Coaching and the Potential for Limitless Opportunity, by Gary Pekoe, Senior Medical Writer, MMS
- How to Make a Great First Impression When Meeting New Clients, by Lisa James, Director of Business Operations & Client Relations, and Mindy Wolf, Manager of Project and Account Management, MMS
“The Scientific Symposium is an eye-opening experience that clearly represents the level of rigor and expertise that all our colleagues bring to the industry,” says Diederik Van Niekerk, Operations Manager, MMS based in South Africa, who kicked off a newly created leadership development series at the event. “MMS has been built on the belief that everyone – no matter the level – can be a leader. As we kickoff our new leadership series going in to 2020, we will explore a balance of innovative and tried-and-true methods for achieving the greatest levels of value.”
Fueled by SOUL
MMS attributes its success to its founding principle of SOUL—a Sense Of Urgency in Leadership—which empowers colleagues to identify and address risks early, set goals, and to focus on the larger mission in every project.
Renewed for 2020, the award-winning #OneMMS colleague volunteer initiative is an example of how MMS supports its surrounding communities with SOUL. Dedicating more than $250,000 worth of colleague time to local causes, this campaign received honorable mention in PR Daily’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards for its leadership in giving back to the community, team-building, and internal communications.
“The SOUL mentality provides each colleague with an opportunity to create positive change within our organization and the world around us,” says Nandini Vijaisimha, Head of HR & Administration (India), based at the MMS Asia headquarters in Bangalore, India. “SOUL fuels every step of our business, including how we hire, how we approach sponsor work, and how we give back to our community.”
About MMS Holdings
MMS is an award-winning, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating, and the company was named Most Outstanding CRO in the 2019 Biotechnology Awards and Best Global CRO in the 2018 International Life Sciences Awards. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com or follow MMS on LinkedIn.
