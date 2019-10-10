DAX US Exclusively Partners with Frequency To Offer Data-Driven Dynamic Audio Advertising

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 10, 2019 09:26 AM EDT
DAX, the digital audio advertising platform created by Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has exclusively partnered with Frequency, digital audio’s first Creative Management Platform. The partnership enables data-driven dynamic audio advertising for DAX’s US advertisers and network of premier publishers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005521/en/
The exclusive partnership brings together two pioneers in the audio advertising space, driving forward technologies that leverage data to give advertisers greater insights and smarter targeting.
Frequency’s data-driven capabilities enable personalization around ad creative based on real-time data signals (e.g. weather, location, time, device type), a listener’s listening history, and the performance of each ad creative.
In combination with DAX’s propriety measurement technology, Listener Insight ID (LIID), advertisers will be able to personalize their creative and track the results of each personalized ad, with a suite of audience insights.
DAX US and Frequency have already seen success together this year. In May, they launched a data-driven audio campaign for a QSR brand, leveraging the day of the week, location, and weather to personalize ads in real-time for listeners. When rain occurred in a listener’s location, the Frequency platform ran bespoke creative promoting the brand’s mobile app to inform consumers of a more convenient option for delivery. Without any rain, listeners heard rotating offers based on location and day of week.
The campaign’s results concluded that on average, across all markets, rain triggered the brand’s mobile app creative 14% of the time. When it did rain, engagement increased, likely because ads that reflected the rainy weather appeared more relevant and personalized, reflecting a direct correlation between personalized creative and ad performance. There was also a noticeable jump in performance at the start of the week, with Mondays and Tuesdays performing 2-3x compared to the rest of the week.
As a part of the partnership, DAX will also have access to Frequency’s Creative Management Platform for ad production, creative management, and detailed creative reporting. The full suite of tools can help ad operations with scale and workflow efficiencies.
“With data-driven capabilities, Frequency will enable a better ad experience for listeners and improve engagement for our advertisers across the DAX network,” said Matt Cutair, CEO of DAX US. “In combination with Listener Insight ID, DAX can empower our advertisers with the tools to make more intelligent and informed decisions.”
Pete Jimison, CEO of Frequency, added, “We’re excited to partner with DAX and showcase the power of the Frequency Creative Management Platform. Our partnership with DAX highlights the ways innovation in the audio space will continue to drive value for the entire ecosystem.”
-ENDS-
About DAX U.S.:
DAX is a pioneering audio advertising platform created by Global, the Media & Entertainment group. DAX connects advertisers to more than 130 million people worldwide using music streaming services and listening to digital radio and podcasts. Premium publisher brands with inventory on DAX include Urban One, TuneIn, LiveXLive by Slacker Radio, AccuRadio and CUMULUS MEDIA. Digital audio campaigns powered by DAX reach the right people at the right time through advanced data targeting and attribution tools. DAX launched in the U.S. in 2017.
About Global:
Global is one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups. It is Europe’s largest radio company and one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK & Europe. Global is home to respected, national, market leading media brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Global’s Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and Global Player, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly-curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.
With an extensive and diverse portfolio, Global is also the leading Outdoor company in the UK & one of the largest in Europe with over 235,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population.
On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25 million on the radio alone.
Global created and operates DAX, the market leader in digital audio advertising. Through its proprietary technology, DAX connects advertisers with an audience of more than 130 million people worldwide, inserting targeted advertising into music streaming services, connected radio listening and podcasts in the UK, Europe, the USA and Canada. DAX is the largest digital audio advertising platform in the UK and one of the largest in the world.
The company headquarters is in London’s iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder & Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.
@global
About Frequency:
Frequency® is digital audio’s first Creative Management Platform (CMP) that offers publishers and advertisers greater control over the creative lifecycle for audio ads. From ad production to ad delivery and measurement, Frequency provides the tools to make ad operations more efficient and audio ads more effective. Frequency combines data and creative to enable personalization of audio ads and empower advertisers with intelligence to make smarter decisions with ad creative and audience targeting. For more information, visit www.frequencyads.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005521/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT