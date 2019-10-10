Physician Support Organization Health Plus Management Announces Appointments for Two Key Leadership Positions

|By Business Wire
Health Plus Management, a physician support organization (PSO) providing business management and operations services for independent physician practices specializing in musculoskeletal care, today announced the appointment of Scott Asher as Chief Development Officer, and Claudia Hinrichsen, Esq., as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer.
“Scott and Claudia each bring deep experience in their respective fields and will be assets to the HPM leadership team as we continue to expand our services to meet the high demand for our start-up and administrative offerings to musculoskeletal care providers,” said Stuart Blumberg, Health Plus Management, Chief Executive Officer. “Building deep relationships to ensure his clients receive optimal service has been a hallmark of Scott’s career and makes him the perfect fit for guiding new providers through the onboarding process. Claudia also brings with her a stellar reputation and an expansive network of relationships through her legal roles over three decades, most recently serving as General Counsel for the CityMD network of urgent care clinics. We welcome both of them aboard.”
Asher brings more than 20 years of experience in roles across investment banks and several healthcare services companies, where he led teams in all aspects of business development and transaction-oriented activities, including identifying, assessing and completing new business opportunities, as well as relationship management with partner physicians, healthcare systems and payers. Asher holds an MBA from the University of Rochester’s William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration and a BS in management from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
“HPM is at a strategic point of growth, with a rapidly increasing demand for its services,” said Asher. “I’m looking forward to working with our network of physician-providers and bringing new providers onboard, continuing HPM’s tradition of success and proven value to clients, evidenced by 100 percent retention rate of practices under HPM management.”
Hinrichsen joins HPM with 30 years of health law experience. She served five years as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer for CityMD Urgent Care, where she led corporate, strategic and tactical legal initiatives for numerous legal entities in 120 locations across three states. Prior to her tenure with CityMD, Hinrichsen was a partner in private practice where she represented hospitals, healthcare providers, physician groups and independent practice associations. Hinrichsen holds her JD from the Hofstra University School of Law and her BS in management from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
“As HPM continues to expand, I’m eager to leverage my passion and deep knowledge in healthcare to contribute to its continued growth and success,” said Hinrichsen. “This is an exciting time for HPM, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team with a proven success record.”
HPM supports physicians across all phases of growth, from the start-up and launch of new sites, to practice expansion and improvement of efficiencies within well-established practices. Designed to support physician owners, the HPM integrated business model provides a full range of non-medical operations services, including site selection and buildout, front and back office management, marketing, human resources support, technology and reporting.
Health Plus Management was acquired by Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, in January 2019. Based in Long Island, Health Plus was founded in 1994 by its current CEO, Stuart Blumberg.
About Health Plus
Health Plus is Physician Support Organization and market leader in clinical practice management in the physical medicine and rehabilitation market. Health Plus provides independent physician practices with business development, marketing and back-office support typically seen in much larger organizations, enabling its clients to start up and/or grow their private practice beyond what might otherwise be feasible while maximizing clinical service and patient care. Services include revenue cycle management, marketing, data, purchasing, HR/benefits, compliance, staffing/recruiting support, facility design and development, finance/bookkeeping and payer contracting/credentialing. For more information, visit http://www.healthplusmgmt.com.
