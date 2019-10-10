Messagepoint’s AI-Powered Customer Communications Management Solutions Now Listed on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

|By Business Wire
Messagepoint Inc. today announced that its leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions are now available on Salesforce AppExchange. Customers can leverage Messagepoint to optimize both the content and management of their digital and printed communications for customers. Messagepoint is an award-winning cloud-based platform that gives non-technical marketing and customer service teams the control they need to deliver personalized, relevant and compliant omnichannel customer communications, such as correspondence, direct mail, on-boarding materials, disclosures, policy documents and more.
Messagepoint has made the following solutions available on AppExchange:
- Messagepoint Connected for Salesforce Sales and Service Clouds provides front-office teams with the ability to quickly respond to customers by leveraging approved correspondence and documents managed in Messagepoint directly from Salesforce Sales and Service Clouds. Teams access print or email communications from the lead or contact record in Salesforce and can create one-to-one personalized messages where enabled within the communications. Messagepoint Connected is currently available on AppExchange at: Messagepoint Connected for Salesforce Sales and Service Clouds.
- Messagepoint for Journey Builder enables marketing and customer experience teams to populate their customer journeys with printed and digital customer communications managed and enhanced in Messagepoint. These teams have direct access to author, personalize, edit, proof and intelligently manage content. They can take advantage of Messagepoint’s industry leading business authoring and Content Intelligence capabilities to accelerate time to market, while improving the quality of communications. Messagepoint for Journey Builder can be found on AppExchange at: Messagepoint for Journey Builder.
Messagepoint customers include leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations that leverage the SaaS-based platform to accelerate time to market, reduce operational costs, control regulatory content and improve the personalization and consistency of their customer communications regardless of channel. The company recently released the Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered capability. The new AI engine powers the migration of legacy content into the SaaS-based Messagepoint platform, the rationalization and clean-up of existing content libraries, and capabilities that align sentiment, reading levels and brand standards.
Comments on the News
- “Messagepoint is a leader in enabling business users to be more agile and effective with customer communications across all channels,” said Steve Biancaniello, CEO, of Messagepoint. “With Messagepoint on the Salesforce AppExchange, we’re enabling organizations to take advantage of more intelligent ways of managing and authoring their customer communications and maximize the returns from their investments.”
- “Messagepoint is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by using AI to transform legacy content into personalized, relevant, omnichannel communications," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
Additional Resources
Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Messagepoint
Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Our customers rely on our award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.
