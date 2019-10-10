A Combination of 5G Network Slicing, Edge Computing, and Cloud Robotics Will Enable Substantial Growth of Enterprise and Industrial Automation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|October 10, 2019 10:31 AM EDT
The "Enterprise and Industrial Automation by Cloud Robotics, 5G Network Slicing, and Mobile Edge Computing 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The introduction of 5G and edge computing to the enterprise and industrial automation market brings a combination of high capacity, low-latency communications with the ability to support service requirements by use case scenario and application instances. 5G network slicing enables communication service providers to balance the disparate requirements between eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC applications such as availability/reliability, bandwidth, connectivity, cost, elasticity, and latency.
Each major service offering type will benefit from the ability to allocate a cross-domain, on-demand data pipe with strict QoS/QoE requirements met for any wireless device connected to the network. This is accomplished by breaking down a given service (such as a URLLC dependent critical communications service) into sub-services, which are in turn mapped to features/capabilities within a network slice. However, latency-dependent and timing sensitive URLLC automation apps will especially benefit from 5G network slicing combined with edge computing.
Often used synonymously, MEC refers to Mobile Edge Computing or Multi Access Edge Computing with the former being more cellular network centric (LTE and 5G) and the latter terminology adopted by standards groups to generalize edge computing to reflect that it may be also be used by WiFi and other wireless access technologies. Prior to 5G and MEC, teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable tele-robotics anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.
This research assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2019 to 2024. Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud. The research also evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for cloud robotics. It evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions. It covers all major robot types such as stationary, wheeled, and legged robots.
This research also evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. It provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. It also includes 5G network slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. In addition, it provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. It includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2024.
Select Research Findings:
- The managed services market in support of 5G network slicing will reach $72.6M by 2024
- The industrial segment will lead the market for robotics-as-a-service and tele-robotics through 2024
- Hybrid cloud robotics deployment will reach $9.7B by 2024 with the private cloud component with highest CAGR
- Key network slicing areas include Life Cycle Management, Configuration Management, and Performance Management
- Driven by private LTE and 5G networks for the industrial segment, the largest industrial vertical for MEC will by manufacturing
- Driven by smart factories, the multi access edge computing market in support of manufacturing in Asia will reach $194.4M by 2024
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Group
- Adept Technology
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Advantech
- Affirmed Networks
- Automation IG
- Calvary Robotics
- Ceragon Networks
- Cisco Systems
- Cloudify
- CloudMinds
- Cradlepoint
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- iRobot Corp.
- Juniper Networks
- KUKA AG
- Lockheed Martin
- Mazor Robotics
- Microsoft Corporation
- MobiledgeX
- Motion Controls Robotics Inc.
- Ozobot & Evollve Inc.
- PeerApp Ltd.
- Pixeom
- Pluribus Networks
- Pv-Kraftwerker
- Quortus
- Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.
- ReconRobotics Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Seegrid
- Segway Inc. and Ninebot
- SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
- Sony Corporation
- Spacex
- Tend.ai
- Universal Robots
- Vapor IO
- Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)
- Wolf Robotics LLC
- Xilinx, Inc.
- Yaana Ltd.
- ZTE Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fliqtf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005580/en/
