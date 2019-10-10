doxo Wins Gold in Seattle Business Magazine's 2019 Tech Impact Awards

|By Business Wire
doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay service, today announced it was named the gold winner of Seattle Business Magazine's 2019 Tech Impact Awards in the Mobile category. doxo provides simple, secure, all-in-one bill pay to 50,000 billers across the country. With a mobile-first bill pay experience that makes it easier for consumers to stay on top of their bills each month, doxo helps reduce the hassle and anxiety of managing household spending. The Tech Impact Awards recognize companies in Washington State that are using technology to have a significant impact on business, industry, or society.
“The recognition from Seattle Business Magazine is a testament to doxo’s commitment to innovation, market leadership, and mission to repair the broken bill pay process and alleviate common frustrations felt by both consumers and billers,” said doxo CEO and co-founder, Steve Shivers. “The majority of bill payments we facilitate for our users each month originate from their mobile devices, so delivering a world-class, mobile-first user experience has been a priority for us. Taking home the gold in this category is especially validating and meaningful, and we’re honored to be selected and recognized by Seattle’s creative and ambitious community of innovators.”
During a ceremony at MoPOP in Seattle, doxo joined 29 other honorees who were celebrated for their achievements in Washington’s tech sector. Honorees were chosen by a panel of judges from a group of nominees in categories such as security, enterprise, entertainment, and SaaS. Several new categories were added this year to highlight achievement in the artificial intelligence, blockchain, education, health tech, mobile and tech services/consulting sectors.
“It’s well-known that more than 120 technology companies based elsewhere have opened offices here to take advantage of our thriving tech scene,” said Rob Smith, executive editor of Seattle Business Magazine. “The Tech Impact Awards recognize the sort of work that inspires even greater leaps forward.”
doxo helps consumers pay all of their billers from one login, on any device, with any payment method, meaning users never have to click away to different sites or manage various credentials and accounts. Over the past year, the company has grown to more than three million user and has seen tremendous growth in its provider network. With the goal of making bill pay information transparent for consumers and participating billers alike, the company also launched doxoINSIGHTS, a collection of analytics reports, earlier this year. The first report, America’s Household Bills, Unbundled, offers a never-before-seen look at the cost of common expenses across the top 25 metros of the U.S.
Consumers use doxo to simplify and manage recurring household bills. doxo users benefit from the ability to organize all their bills and due dates in one place; pay their billers using the most convenient method (including via bank account, credit, debit card, or Apple Pay); set reminders when specific bills are due; schedule automatic payments for recurring bills; check on payment status with real-time payment tracking; pay bills on the go with a mobile device; and save time by managing all bill payments in a single, secure location with a single password. Additionally, doxo users benefit from Private Payment Account Protection™, eliminating the need to share personal payment account information across many biller websites, and overdraft protection, providing users with their verified, real-time bank balance prior to making a payment.
doxo’s gold award in the Mobile category from Seattle Business Magazine's Tech Impact Awards is the company’s latest accolade, having recently being awarded Product of the Year by the American Business (“Stevie”) Awards.
About doxo
doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over three million paying users who can make payments to over 50,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free – and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo more than doubled its user base in the past year, and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.doxo.com.
About Seattle Business
Seattle Business is a monthly magazine read by thousands of business executives across the state. Annual events tied to its editorial coverage include the Executive Excellence Awards, Leaders in Health Care Awards, Washington Manufacturing Awards, Tech Impact Awards, Community Impact Awards, Family Business Awards, 100 Best Companies to Work For and Daring Women. Seattle Business is owned by Minneapolis-based Tiger Oak Publications, which also publishes Seattle magazine, Seattle Bride magazine and more than 20 other leading regional magazines.
