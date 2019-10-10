James Wyant to Receive the AccountabilIT Lifetime Achievement Award at the Arizona Technology Council’s 2019 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 10, 2019 11:29 AM EDT
For his numerous contributions to the Arizona science and technology communities, Professor Emeritus James C. Wyant, the founding dean of The University of Arizona’s College of Optical Sciences, will be awarded the AccountabilIT Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI) at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Arizona Technology Council, in conjunction with the Arizona Commerce Authority, presents this award to leaders who demonstrate a lifetime of success in growing and advocating for the state’s technology ecosystem.
“James Wyant is a true force in Arizona’s technology community,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Council. “His contributions to advancing optical sciences in our state have been tremendous. During his career at The University of Arizona, he’s been instrumental in furthering education, research and philanthropy, both within the realm of optics and within technology as a whole. Wyant’s commitment to research has opened doors to thousands of students at the university to continue our state’s trajectory of leading in innovation. It’s an honor to present him with this recognition of his significant achievements.”
This year’s GCOI will be held on Thursday, October 24, at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St., West Building, Third Floor, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. This year marks the 16th year of the Council’s prestigious event, which attracts more than 850 attendees each year for a night of networking, food and entertainment. The celebration will consist of a strolling dinner and Tech Showcase followed by a theatre-style awards program. The Tech Showcase will include more than 50 companies featuring their innovations, culture and future here in Arizona. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at aztechcouncil.org.
“Being chosen for the 2019 GCOI Lifetime Achievement award is an honor and a privilege,” said Wyant. "I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given to advance the field of optics and photonics within The University of Arizona. Arizona is truly a state for innovators, and I’m proud to be considered one of them.”
Throughout his 40-year career at The University of Arizona, Wyant was a teacher, researcher and inventor. In 1999 he became the director of the Optical Sciences Center and in 2005, when the center became the College of Optical Sciences, he served as the college’s dean until 2013. At The University of Arizona, he specialized in the testing of super-smooth optical surfaces, testing of complex aspheric surfaces, the development of commercial optical test equipment based on phase-shifting interferometry and more. Wyant founded or co-founded several companies, including WYKO Corporation and 4D Technology. He also has served on dozens of boards for STEM-related initiatives, as well as the board of trustees for both the University of Rochester and Case Western Reserve University, where he is currently board chair.
In addition to his flourishing career, Wyant is also a dedicated philanthropist. Over the past six years, he has donated more than $30 million to support optical sciences faculty and students at The University of Arizona. His donations include $20 million to support 10 new faculty positions at the College of Optical Sciences, and $10 million to the college for graduate student scholarships in the Friends of Tucson Optics (FoTO) campaign. His philanthropic contributions remain the largest gift for endowed faculty chair positions in the university’s history.
“James Wyant’s leadership in advancing optical science through research and education at the University of Arizona is unparalleled,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority president and CEO. “His dedication and accomplishments have played a key role in our state’s emergence as a global hub for technology and innovation. The Arizona Commerce Authority thanks James for his significant contributions and congratulates him on this well-deserved honor.”
Lifetime Achievement Award winners are chosen by public vote. Wyant joins an impressive list of former honorees including Jim Armstrong, managing partner, Canal Partners and founder of JDA Software; Bob Parsons, American philanthropist and founder of GoDaddy; Rick Smith, CEO and founder of Axon (formerly TASER); Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University; Pat Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of Ryver; Eric and Tim Crown, co-founders of Insight Enterprises; Gary Tooker, former CEO and chairman of Motorola; Roy Vallee, former chairman and CEO of Avnet; Steve Sanghi, president, CEO and chairman of Microchip Technology; Craig Barrett former CEO and chairman of Intel; and renowned architect Paolo Soleri.
Individuals and corporations will also be honored at the GCOI celebration. This includes the Academia Award; Innovator of the Year Awards for large, small and startup companies; the Transformational Leadership Award; and the Ed Denison Business Leader of the Year Award.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, managers, employees and visionaries to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
About the Arizona Commerce Authority
The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005629/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT