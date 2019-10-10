FDRA and TÜV SÜD Update Global Footwear Product Safety Guide

|By Business Wire
|
October 10, 2019 12:08 PM EDT
The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), America's largest and most respected footwear trade association, and TÜV SÜD have updated its Global Footwear Product Safety Guide. The guide covers both chemical and physical testing requirements and proposed protocols for footwear.
The guide provides a concise and step-by-step approach to understanding exactly what chemicals are used in the manufacture of footwear and where these chemicals are regulated worldwide. The guide also includes robust and tiered physical test guidelines to ensure that companies understand all the different physical test requirements that are either required by law or required to ensure the continued production of high-quality footwear for consumers. The update has made the guide available online and searchable at http://globalfootweartesting.com.
“This tool gives companies large and small the ability to bring clarity to their safety strategies. It provides clear direction on how to manage testing standards that comply with global legislation all the way down to the state level,” said Josue Solano, President and Chief Operating Officer at BBC International and chairman of the FDRA's Product Safety Enhancement Committee. The committee worked with several company executives and managers to gather input and insights about their views on product safety management. This collaboration and TÜV SÜD's technical expertise have led FDRA to publish this important update.
“Thanks to TÜV SÜD and our product safety experts like Josue, this continues to be the ideal guide for the footwear industry,” said FDRA President & CEO Matt Priest. “Our strategic partnership with TÜV SÜD continues to offer high added value to all FDRA members. This includes an ever-growing comprehensive product safety program that includes in-depth products and services to help the industry better understand changing product safety regulations.”
“TÜV SÜD is honored to be part of the Global Footwear Product Safety Guide project, and we believe this guide will be a useful and indispensable tool for companies navigating through international product safety regulations and trying to meet safety standards for their footwear. We look forward to continuing to serve the footwear industry,” said Kapil Bansal, Senior Vice President of Product Service Business for TÜV SÜD, who is also a member of the FDRA Board.
About the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA)
FDRA serves as the footwear industry’s trade and business association, representing 500 footwear companies and brands across the U.S. This includes the majority of U.S. footwear manufacturers and over 90 percent of the industry.
Global network of experts and laboratories
TÜV SÜD has a global network of roughly 30 testing laboratories for leather and textiles. The services offered comprise physical tests as well as chemical analyses. In addition to product testing, TÜV SÜD's experts carry out pre-shipment inspections on site in factories and offer auditing and certification in accordance with all major national and international standards. “By offering these services, TÜV SÜD supports manufacturers and exporters in meeting the quality and safety standards of all major markets and assists purchasing agents in global sourcing activities. Many of these information FDRA members find within the web-based database,” explains Kapil Bansal.
Increasing awareness of quality and sustainability
The footwear industry produces around 23 billion pairs of shoes each year, spanning all styles from high heels to sneakers and functional work boots, and involving a wide range of materials including leather, rope, textiles or synthetics. Frequently, these materials have been treated with chemicals that can be hazardous to health. However, as consumer awareness of product quality, safety and sustainability rises, jurisdictions are increasingly restricting the use of potentially hazardous materials. The shoe industry must comply with complex requirements, including the European Chemical Regulation, REACH, and the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) in the USA.
Chemical data management system (CDMS)
The CDMS solution is closely related to the chemical management service provided by TÜV SÜD which allows businesses to significantly save time, money and minimise risks. With this solution, businesses can compile and analyse product safety and quality data to increase the efficacy of their testing programme. It also provides an overview of the entire supply chain, from design to distribution.
Interested readers can find further information on TÜV SÜD’s footwear and leather services at http://www.tuvsud.com/footwear.
Note for editorial staff: The press release is available for download at: www.tuvsud.com/newsroom.
About TÜV SÜD
TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TÜV SÜD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. Visit www.tuvsud.com
About TÜV SÜD America
TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG (Munich, Germany), is a leading globally recognized testing and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance division provides management system certification services to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, Safe Quality Food (SQF), and more. TÜV SÜD's Product Service division offers electrical and mechanical product safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, environmental testing, NRTL and SCC certification, CE marking assistance, restricted substance services, international compliance services, and more. TÜV SÜD America also provides a comprehensive suite of services for the medical device sector as a European Union notified body for the medical device, active implantable medical device and in-vitro diagnostic device directives, and a complete service portfolio including ISO 13485 and MDSAP certification, FDA 510(k) and third-party inspections. The company's Industry Services division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Community. The Industry Services division also includes TÜV SÜD Global Risk Consultants, the leading global provider of unbundled property loss control services. Visit www.tuvsud.com/en-us
