Crescimento Acelerado da HelpSystems Atrai Investimentos Estratégicos da TA Associates e da Charlesbank Capital Partners

|October 10, 2019 05:56 PM EDT
A HelpSystems ("a Empresa"), fornecedor mundial de soluções de gestão de operações, segurança e análise de TI, anunciou hoje que as principais empresas de capital privado, TA Associates e Charlesbank Capital Partners, assinaram um contrato definitivo para se tornar investidores adicionais, permitindo que a Empresa continue seu caminho de crescimento mundial. As empresas se unirão aos investidores existentes da HGGC, gerência e funcionários. Os termos financeiros da transação não foram divulgados.
Fundada em 1982, a HelpSystems é líder no fornecimento de sistemas e gestão de redes, inteligência de negócios e soluções de segurança e conformidade. Os softwares e os serviços da empresa monitoram e automatizam processos, criptografam e protegem dados bem como fornecem acesso às informações de que grandes organizações precisam todos os dias. A HelpSystems mantém escritórios em todo o mundo, com clientes que variam de pequenas empresas a empresas da Fortune 100.
"A HelpSystems cresceu e teve uma transformação significativa nos últimos anos, expandindo seus negócios de segurança cibernética e aprimorando seus principais produtos de plataforma cruzada, automação e transferência segura de dados", disse Harry D. Taylor, Diretor Geral da TA Associates que fará parte do Conselho Administrativo da HelpSystems. Michael M. Libert, Vice-Presidente sênior da TA Associates que também ingressará no Conselho, acrescentou: "Ficamos impressionados com a forte reputação da empresa com seus clientes, bem como com sua vibrante cultura corporativa. Esperamos ansiosamente apoiar o histórico de crescimentos orgânico e inorgânico como adquirente de empresas estratégicas."
"Estamos entusiasmados por investir nesta fantástica empresa e em sua equipe de gestão profunda e talentosa", disse Hiren V. Mankodi, Diretor Geral da Charlesbank Capital Partners, que também fará parte do Conselho Administrativo da Empresa. "A HelpSystems está bem posicionada para um crescimento contínuo, e esperamos aproveitar seu momento bem como seu amplo conjunto de produtos e soluções de TI para sua base de clientes em expansão."
"Hoje ocorre um marco importante para a HelpSystems, uma vez que continuamos com um avanço significativo no fornecimento de produtos e ofertas de serviços da mais alta qualidade à nossa base mundial e dedicada de clientes", disse Kate Bolseth, Diretora Executiva da HelpSystems. "Ter a capacidade de atrair dois investidores em crescimento altamente talentosos, de longo data e bem respeitados, como a TA e a Charlesbank, que estão totalmente alinhados e apoiam nosso modelo de negócios, é realmente uma oportunidade única que acreditamos que acelerará nossa trajetória de crescimento e nos ajudará a expandir em mercados emergentes e de oportunidades adicionais. Temos a honra de receber estas duas empresas na família HelpSystems e esperamos ter o benefício de sua gama complementar de recursos e habilidades."
"Nossa parceria com a HGGC nos ajudou a inovar e fornecer uma solução mais ampla e sólida a nossos clientes", disse Jim Cassens, Presidente da HelpSystems. "A HelpSystems dobrou de tamanho em poucos anos e acreditamos que haja oportunidades significativas para ampliar ainda mais nosso portfólio a nossos mais de 17.000 clientes. Com este investimento adicional da TA e da Charlesbank, buscaremos manter nossa conhecida tradição de ouvir atentamente os clientes e fornecer softwares excepcionais com base em seus requisitos, bem como nos setores em que atuam, e que também atenda seus desafios complexos."
"Estamos muito satisfeitos com nosso investimento na HelpSystems e esperamos adicionar a TA e a Charlesbank, pois a equipe da HelpSystems traz ao mercado uma abordagem eficaz a fim de automatizar, otimizar e proteger sistemas nos quais as empresas confiam todos os dias", disse John Block, Sócio da HGGC.
A transação deverá ser concluída em novembro de 2019, dependendo das aprovações regulatórias habituais e das condições de fechamento.
A Kirkland & Ellis prestou consultoria jurídica à HelpSystems e à HGGC. A Goodwin Procter prestou consultoria jurídica à TA Associates, enquanto a Ropes & Gray assessorou a Charlesbank Capital Partners.
Sobre a HelpSystems
A HelpSystems alinha as metas de TI e de negócios para ajudar as organizações a criar uma vantagem competitiva. Nossos softwares e serviços monitoram e automatizam processos, criptografam e protegem dados além de fornecer fácil acesso às informações que as pessoas precisam. Mais de 17.000 organizações em todo o mundo contam com a HelpSystems para facilitar a vida em TI e manter os negócios funcionando sem problemas. Saiba mais em www.helpsystems.com.
Sobre a TA Associates
A TA Associates é uma das empresas de capital privado mais experientes em crescimento mundial. Com foco em setores-alvo de cinco categorias - tecnologia, saúde, serviços financeiros, serviços de consumo e negócios - a TA investe em empresas lucrativas e em crescimento, com oportunidades de crescimento sustentado, com investimentos em mais de 500 empresas em todo o mundo. Atuando como investidor majoritário ou minoritário, a TA emprega uma abordagem de longo prazo, utilizando seus recursos estratégicos a fim de ajudar equipes de gestão a agregar valor duradouro em empresas em crescimento de alta qualidade. A TA levantou US$ 32,5 bilhões em capital desde sua fundação em 1968 e está se comprometendo com novos investimentos no ritmo de mais de US$ 2 bilhões por ano. Os mais de 85 profissionais de investimento da empresa estão baseados em Boston, Menlo Park, Londres, Mumbai e Hong Kong. Mais informações sobre a TA Associates podem ser encontradas em www.ta.com.
Sobre a Charlesbank Capital Partners
Com sede em Boston e Nova York, a Charlesbank Capital Partners é uma empresa de investimento em capital privado de mercado intermediário que administra mais de US$ 5 bilhões em capital. A Charlesbank se concentra em aquisições lideradas pela gestão e financiamentos de capital em crescimento além de se ocupar de investimentos com oportunidade de crédito e tecnologia. A empresa busca formar parcerias com fortes equipes de gestão a fim de criar empresas com vantagem competitiva sustentável e excelentes perspectivas de crescimento. Para mais informações, acesse www.charlesbank.com.
Sobre a HGGC
A HGGC é uma empresa com liderança em capital privado de mercado intermediário, com US$ 4,3 bilhões em compromissos cumulativos de capital. Sediada em Palo Alto, Califórnia, a HGGC se destaca por sua abordagem de investir com vantagens, o que permite à empresa obter e adquirir negócios escaláveis por meio de parcerias com equipes de gestão, fundadores e patrocinadores que reinvestem junto com a HGGC, criando um forte alinhamento de interesses. Ao longo de sua história, a HGGC concluiu mais de 140 investimentos em plataformas, aquisições adicionais, recapitalizações e eventos de liquidez com um valor agregado de transação de quase US$ 22 bilhões. Mais informações, incluindo uma lista completa de empresas atuais e antigas do portfólio, estão disponíveis em www.hggc.com.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005882/pt/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT