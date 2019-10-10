El acelerado crecimiento de HelpSystems atrae la inversión estratégica de TA Associates y Charlesbank Capital Partners

|By Business Wire
October 10, 2019 09:56 PM EDT
HelpSystems (“la Empresa”), proveedor mundial de soluciones de gestión de operaciones de TI, seguridad y análisis de datos, anunció hoy que TA Associates y Charlesbank Capital Partners, firmas líderes en inversión de capitales privados, firmaron un acuerdo definitivo para convertirse en inversores. Esto permitirá a la Empresa avanzar en el desarrollo de crecimiento global. Las firmas se sumarán a HGGC, los inversores existentes, el personal de gestión y los empleados. Los términos financieros de la transacción no se dieron a conocer.
Fundada en 1982, HelpSystems es proveedor líder de soluciones de gestión de sistema y redes, inteligencia comercial y seguridad y cumplimiento. El software y los servicios de la Empresa monitorean y automatizan procesos, encriptan y protegen datos y proveen acceso a la información que necesitan a diario grandes organizaciones. HelpSystems cuenta con oficinas en todo el mundo y su clientela abarca desde pequeños comercios a empresas en Fortune 100.
“HelpSystems fue protagonista de un importante crecimiento y transformación durante los últimos años, gracias a la expansión de su negocio en ciberseguridad y la ampliación de su multiplataforma líder y de sus productos de transferencia segura de datos y automatización”, señaló Harry D. Taylor, director gerente de TA Associates y futuro miembro del directorio de HelpSystems. Michael M. Libert, vicepresidente sénior de TA Associates y también futuro miembro del directorio, añadió: “Quedamos asombrados de la reputación sólida que mantiene la Empresa con sus clientes, además de su vibrante cultura corporativa. Tenemos grandes expectativas por comenzar a brindar nuestro apoyo a su trayectoria de crecimiento orgánico, así como también a su crecimiento inorgánico como adquiriente de empresas estratégicas”.
“Estamos muy entusiasmados con nuestra inversión en esta maravillosa empresa y su talentoso y experto equipo de gestión”, comentó Hiren V. Mankodi, director gerente de Charlesbank Capital Partners, quien también formará parte del directorio de la Empresa. “HelpSystems está bien posicionada para el crecimiento continuo y esperamos aprovechar este ímpetu y su amplia gama de productos y soluciones de TI para ampliar su base de clientes”.
“Hoy es un día histórico para HelpSystems en nuestro avance a grandes pasos para proveer los productos y servicios de la más alta calidad a nuestra base de clientes dedicada y de alcance mundial”, señaló Kate Bolseth, directora ejecutiva de HelpSystems. “Tener la posibilidad de incorporar al equipo dos inversores en crecimiento a largo plazo de gran reputación y enorme talento como TA y Charlesbank, ambos completamente alineados con nuestro modelo de negocio y con pleno apoyo, es realmente una oportunidad única que creemos acelerará nuestra trayectoria de crecimiento y nos ayudará a expandirnos en nuevos mercados oportunos y emergentes. Nos enorgullece dar la bienvenida a estas dos firmas a la familia de HelpSystems y esperamos aprovechar las ventajas de su conjunto complementario de recursos y habilidades”.
“Nuestra sociedad con HGGC nos ayudó a innovar y proveer un conjunto de soluciones más amplio y sólido a nuestros clientes”, señaló Jim Cassens, presidente de HelpSystems. “HelpSystems duplicó su tamaño en pocos años, y creemos que existen oportunidades importantes para ampliar aún más nuestra cartera de más de 17 000 clientes. Gracias a esta inversión adicional de TA y Charlesbank, nos enfocaremos a mantener nuestra reconocida tradición de escuchar atentamente a nuestros clientes y proveerles software excepcional según sus requisitos, además de los sectores con los que trabajamos, que les permitan abordar los desafíos más complejos”.
“Estamos muy complacidos con nuestra inversión en HelpSystems, y esperamos con expectativa la incorporación de TA y Charlesbank, a la vez que el equipo de HelpSystems lleva al mercado un abordaje efectivo para la automatización, optimización y protección de sistemas de los que dependen las empresas todos los días”, comentó John Block, socio de HGGC.
Se espera que la transacción se cierre en noviembre de 2019 (aprobaciones regulatorias y condiciones de cierre ordinarios pendientes).
Kirkland & Ellis proporcionó asesoramiento legal a HelpSystems y HGGC. Goodwin Procter proporcionó asesoramiento legal a TA Associates, y Ropes & Gray asesoró a Charlesbank Capital Partners.
Acerca de HelpSystems
HelpSystems alinea los objetivos comerciales y de TI para ayudar a las organizaciones a crear una ventaja competitiva. Nuestro software y nuestros servicios monitorean y automatizan procesos, encriptan y protegen datos y proveen un acceso ágil a la información que la gente necesita. Más de 17 000 organizaciones de todo el mundo confían en HelpSystems para hacer sus vida más fácil y mantener un funcionamiento impecable de sus negocios. Para obtener más información, visite www.helpsystems.com.
Acerca de TA Associates
TA Associates es una de las firmas de inversión de capitales privados en crecimiento global de mayor trayectoria. Con un enfoque en sectores dirigidos en cinco industrias (tecnología, atención de la salud, servicios financieros, servicios para consumidores y empresas) TA invierte en empresas rentables y en crecimiento con oportunidades de crecimiento sostenido y ha invertido en más de 500 empresas en todo el mundo. Tanto como inversor mayoritario como minoritario, TA aplica un abordaje a largo plazo y utiliza sus recursos estratégicos para ayudar a los equipos de gestión a crear valor duradero en empresas con crecimiento de alta calidad. TA recaudó $32 500 millones en capital desde su fundación en 1968 y mantiene un compromiso de nuevas inversiones a un ritmo de 2000 millones al año. La firma cuenta con más de 85 profesionales en inversión ubicados en Boston, Menlo Park, Londres, Mumbai y Hong Kong. Puede obtener más información sobre TA Associates en www.ta.com.
Acerca de Charlesbank Capital Partners
Con oficinas en Boston y Nueva York, Charlesbank Capital Partners es una firma de inversión de capitales privados de mercado intermedio que gestiona más de $5000 millones en capitales. Charlesbank se enfoca en adquisiciones dirigidas por gestión y financiamiento de capital de desarrollo, además de participar en inversiones oportunas en tecnología y créditos. La firma apunta a asociarse con equipos de gestión sólidos y desarrollar empresas con una ventaja competitiva sostenible y excelentes perspectivas de crecimiento. Para obtener más información, visite www.charlesbank.com.
Acerca de HGGC
HGGC es una firma líder en inversión de capitales privados del mercado intermedio con $4300 millones en compromisos de capital acumulado. Con sede en Palo Alto, California, HGGC se destaca por su enfoque en Inversión Favorecida que permite a la firma identificar y adquirir empresas escalables mediante la sociedad con equipos de gestión, fundadores y patrocinadores que reinvierten junto a HGGC, creando una alineación sólida de intereses. En su trayectoria, HGGC completó más de 140 inversiones de plataforma, adquisiciones agregadas, recapitalizaciones y eventos de liquidez con un valor de transacción agregado de alrededor de $22 000 millones. Puede obtener más información, incluso una lista completa de la cartera de empresas actuales y pasadas, en www.hggc.com.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
