Yokogawa bringt Dynamic Real Time Optimizer auf den Markt

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 10, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Mit einer Kombination aus multivariabler prädiktiver Regelungstechnik und Prozesssimulationen hilft die „Dynamic Real Time Optimizer“-Software, den Anlagenbetrieb zu optimieren. Die Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) hat die neue Lösung aus der „OpreXTM Asset Operations and Optimization“-Familie jetzt auf den Markt gebracht.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005310/de/
Operating window of Dynamic Real Time Optimizer (Graphic: Yokogawa Electric Corporation)
Die integrierte Lösung basiert auf den fortschrittlichen Prozessregelungstechnologien von Yokogawa sowie den Branchenkenntnissen und Simulationstechnologien, die von KBC Advanced Technologies Limited (KBC, CEO: Andrew Howell), einer britischen Yokogawa-Tochter, entwickelt wurden. Diese Lösung ermöglicht es den Werken, schnell auf sich dynamisch verändernde Öl- und Produktmarktbedingungen zu reagieren und sowohl die Produktivität als auch die Rentabilität zu verbessern.
Hintergrund der Entwicklung
Advanced Process Control (APC) verbessert die Produktausbeute und reduziert den Energieverbrauch. APC hält Prozessvariablen wie Temperatur, Durchfluss, Druck und weitere innerhalb eines festgelegten Bereichs und so nah wie möglich an ihren optimalen Werten. Mit dieser regelungstechnischen Aufgabe wären herkömmliche Regelsysteme überfordert.
APC wird zunehmend in Anlagen wie Ölraffinerien, petrochemischen Anlagen, Chemieanlagen und Erdgasverflüssigungsanlagen eingesetzt.
Prädiktive Regelsysteme bestimmen anlagenunabhängig den optimalen Wert für Variablen. Die optimalen Werte werden auf der Grundlage von Informationen wie Rohstoffqualität und -preise, Produktspezifikationen und -preise sowie Energiekosten berechnet. Gerade in den dynamischer werdenden Märkten kann APC in Echtzeit auf Veränderungen, z.B. bei Rohstoffeigenschaften, Produktnachfrage oder Betriebsbedingungen, den Betrieb der Anlage optimieren.
Eigenschaften
Der Dynamic Real Time Optimizer berechnet die optimalen Werte für anlagenunabhängige Variablen mit hoher Genauigkeit und wurde auf Basis der Prozesssimulationsplattform Petro-SIMTM von KBC entwickelt, die Funktionen für den Online-Einsatz beinhaltet. Diese Lösung nutzt die Daten aus Anlageninformationsmanagement-Systemen (Plant Information Management Systems, PIMS) und führt Fallstudiensimulationen durch, um stringente Modelle zu erstellen und zusätzliche abgeleitete Eigenschaften zu berechnen. Basierend auf diesen Modellen und Betriebsbedingungen werden die optimalen Werte durch mathematische Programmierung1 berechnet und online über das erweiterte Regelsystem implementiert.
1. Mehrgrößen-Optimierung auf Grundlage von Simulationen
Moderne Regel- und Optimierungssysteme müssen über die erforderliche Verarbeitungsgeschwindigkeit verfügen, um die optimalen Werte für umfangreiche Anwendungen zu berechnen. Handelsübliche Produkte sind heute jedoch nur für kleine bis mittlere Anwendungen geeignet und können nur die Steuerung einzelner Prozesseinheiten optimieren. Die „Advanced Control and Estimation“*2-Plattform von Yokogawa ist in der Lage, in Hochgeschwindigkeit Daten zu verarbeiten, um umfangreiche Anwendungen prozessübergreifend zu regeln. Da die „Dynamic Real Time Optimizer“-Software die Simulationstechnologien von KBC nutzt, kann sie auch bei Reaktionsprozessen, die nichtlineare Eigenschaften aufweisen, optimale Werte mit einer hohen Genauigkeit erzielen.
2. Vereinfachte Änderungen im Lebenszyklus
Die Leistung moderner Regelungs- und Optimierungssysteme verschlechtert sich im Laufe der Zeit aufgrund von Änderungen der Betriebsbedingungen, Änderungen der Katalysatoraktivität und der Alterung von Anlagen. Der Dynamic Real Time Optimizer wurde entwickelt, um durch die Verwendung eines Online-Petro-SIM-Modells eine fortschrittliche Regelungsleistung auch bei Anlagenänderungen zu gewährleisten. Die Struktur dieser Lösung macht es einfach, erweiterte Regelungs- und Optimierungssysteme zu warten, sodass der Betreiber eine optimale Leistung bei nahezu unverändertem Wartungsaufwand erreichen kann.
1 Eine Methode zur Bestimmung des geeigneten Ansatzes innerhalb eines gegebenen Regelbereichs
2 Regelung mehrerer Variablen basierend auf Vorhersagen unter Verwendung von Modellen der dynamischen Eigenschaften von Anlagenreaktionen
Hauptanwendungen
Erweiterte Regelung kontinuierlicher Anlagenprozesse in der Öl-, petrochemischen, chemischen, Gasindustrie und anderen Industrien
Weitere Informationen
https://www.yokogawa.com/solutions/solutions/oprex/oprex-transformation/oprex-asset-operations-and-optimization/dynamic-real-time-optimizer-rt-op
Über OpreX
OpreX ist die Dachmarke für das industrielle Automatisierungs- (IA) und Regelungsgeschäft von Yokogawa. Der Name OpreX steht für Spitzenleistungen bei den Technologien und Lösungen, die Yokogawa durch die gemeinsame Wertschöpfung mit seinen Kunden pflegt, und umfasst die gesamte Bandbreite der IA-Produkte, -Dienstleistungen und -Lösungen von Yokogawa. Diese Marke umfasst die folgenden fünf Kategorien: OpreX Transformation (Transformation), OpreX Control (Regelung), OpreX Measurement (Messung), OpreX Execution (Ausführung) und OpreX Lifecycle (Lebenszyklus). Die Platform for Advanced Control and Estimation (Plattform für die erweiterte Regelung und Schätzung), eine Lösung der „OpreX Asset Operations and Optimization“-Familie in der Kategorie OpreX Transformation, bietet operative Spitzenleistungen in allen Bereichen eines Unternehmens, von der Produktion bis zur Lieferkettenoptimierung sowie im Risiko- und Businessmanagement.
Mit dieser Marke wird Yokogawa integrierte Lösungen anbieten, die auf spezifische Bedürfnisse eingehen und seine Kunden bei ihren Bemühungen unterstützen, ihr Geschäft zu transformieren und zu expandieren.
Über Yokogawa
Yokogawa wurde 1915 gegründet und ist in den Bereichen Messung, Steuerung und Information tätig. Der Geschäftsbereich für Industrieautomation bietet wichtige Produkte, Dienstleistungen und Lösungen für eine Vielzahl von Prozessindustrien wie Öl, Chemie, Erdgas, Strom, Eisen und Stahl sowie Zellstoff und Papier. Mit dem Geschäftsbereich Life Innovation will das Unternehmen die Produktivität über die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette der Pharma- und Lebensmittelbranche radikal verbessern. Die Bereiche Tests und Messungen, Luftfahrt und andere Branchen bieten weiterhin wichtige Instrumente und Geräte mit branchenführender Präzision und Zuverlässigkeit. Yokogawa kooperiert mit seinen Kunden über ein globales Netzwerk von 113 Unternehmen in 60 Ländern und erwirtschaftete im Geschäftsjahr 2018 einen Umsatz von 3,6 Milliarden USD. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.yokogawa.com.
Die Namen der hier erwähnten Unternehmen, Organisationen, Produkte, Dienstleistungen und Logos sind entweder eingetragene Marken oder Marken der Yokogawa Electric Corporation oder ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005310/de/
