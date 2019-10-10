Mit beschleunigtem Wachstum gewinnt HelpSystems strategische Investition von TA Associates und Charlesbank Capital Partners

|By Business Wire
HelpSystems („das Unternehmen“), ein weltweit tätiger Anbieter von Lösungen für IT-Betriebsmanagement, Sicherheit und Analysen, gab heute bekannt, dass die führenden Private-Equity-Firmen TA Associates und Charlesbank Capital Partners eine endgültige Vereinbarung als neue Investoren unterzeichnet haben. Damit ist das Unternehmen künftig in der Lage, seinen globalen Wachstumsweg fortzusetzen. Die Firmen gesellen sich zu den bestehenden Investoren HGGC, Geschäftsleitung und Mitarbeiter hinzu. Die finanziellen Bedingungen der Transaktion wurden nicht bekanntgegeben.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005909/de/
HelpSystems besteht seit 1982 und ist ein führender Anbieter von Lösungen für System- und Netzwerkmanagement, Business Intelligence sowie Sicherheit und Compliance. Die Software und Dienstleistungen des Unternehmens überwachen und automatisieren Prozesse, verschlüsseln und sichern Daten und bieten Zugriff auf die Informationen, die große Unternehmen und Organisationen tagtäglich benötigen. HelpSystems unterhält Niederlassungen in der ganzen Welt und zu seinem Kundenstamm gehören kleine Firmen ebenso wie Fortune-100-Unternehmen.
„HelpSystems hat sich in den letzten Jahren weiterentwickelt und ein erhebliches Wachstum erlebt. Das Cybersicherheitsgeschäft hat sich stark ausgeweitet und die führende Cross-Plattform und die Produkte für Automatisierung und sichere Datenübertragung wurden verbessert“, erklärte Harry D. Taylor, Managing Director bei TA Associates, der künftig dem Board of Directors von HelpSystems angehört. Michael M. Libert, Senior Vice President bei TA Associates, der ebenfalls einen Platz im Board einnehmen wird, fügte hinzu: „Wir sind sehr beeindruckt von dem guten Ruf, den das Unternehmen bei seinen Kunden genießt, und von seiner dynamischen Unternehmenskultur. Wir freuen uns darauf, es auf seinem Erfolgsweg zu organischem Wachstum zu unterstützen und auch anorganisches Wachstum durch strategische Übernahmen zu fördern.“
„Wir freuen uns sehr über die Chance, in dieses großartige Unternehmen und sein tiefgreifendes und talentiertes Geschäftsleitungsteam zu investieren“, so Hiren V. Mankodi, Managing Director bei Charlesbank Capital Partners und ebenfalls künftiges Mitglied des Board of Directors von HelpSystems. „HelpSystems ist gut für fortgesetztes Wachstum aufgestellt und wir freuen uns darauf, diese Dynamik und sein breit gefächertes Angebot an IT-Produkten und -Lösungen für seinen wachsenden Kundenstamm weiter auszubauen.“
„Heute hat HelpSystems einen wichtigen Meilenstein erreicht und wir machen weiterhin gute Fortschritte bei der Bereitstellung äußerst hochwertiger Produkte und Dienstleistungen für unseren dedizierten globalen Kundenstamm“, so Kate Bolseth, Chief Executive Officer von HelpSystems. „Die Aufnahme zweier höchst talentierter, langfristig denkender und angesehener Wachstumsinvestoren wie TA und Charlesbank, die unser Geschäftsmodell beide vollumfänglich unterstützen, ist eine wirklich einzigartige Gelegenheit. Wir sind fest davon überzeugt, dass dies unser Wachstum beschleunigen und uns behilflich sein wird, in weitere aufstrebende Märkte vorzustoßen und sich bietende Chancen wahrzunehmen. Es ist uns eine Ehre, diese beiden Firmen in der HelpSystems-Familie zu begrüßen, und wir freuen uns darauf, von ihren einander ergänzenden Ressourcen und Kompetenzen zu profitieren.“
„Unsere Partnerschaft mit HGGC hat uns geholfen, innovativ zu denken und unseren Kunden einen breiter angelegten und stärkeren Lösungssatz bereitzustellen“, sagte Jim Cassens, President von HelpSystems. „Unser Unternehmen hat sich alle paar Jahre größenmäßig verdoppelt und wir sind davon überzeugt, dass weitere erhebliche Möglichkeiten bestehen, unser Portfolio für unsere mehr als 17.000 Kunden weiter zu verbreitern. Mit diesen zusätzlichen Investitionen von TA und Charlesbank wollen wir unsere bekannte Tradition fortsetzen, genau auf unsere Kunden zu hören und ihnen außergewöhnliche Software bereitzustellen, die für sie und die von ihnen bedienten Branchen maßgeschneidert ist und ihnen außerdem bei der Bewältigung komplexer Herausforderungen hilft.“
„Wir sind sehr zufrieden mit unserer Investition in HelpSystems und wir freuen uns, dass TA und Charlesbank nun hinzukommen, denn das Team von HelpSystems bringt einen sehr wirksamen Ansatz zur Automatisierung, Optimierung und Sicherung von Systemen auf den Markt, auf die Firmen sich tagtäglich verlassen können“, vermerkte John Block, Partner bei HGGC.
Die Transaktion wird voraussichtlich im November 2019 abgeschlossen, vorbehaltlich marktüblicher aufsichtsrechtlicher Zustimmungen und Abschlussbedingungen.
Kirkland & Ellis war Rechtsberater von HelpSystems und HGGC. Goodwin Procter war Rechtsberater von TA Associates, während Charlesbank Capital Partners von Ropes & Gray beraten wurde.
Über HelpSystems
HelpSystems stimmt geschäftliche und IT-Ziele aufeinander ab, um seinen Kunden einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu verschaffen. Unsere Software und Dienstleistungen überwachen und automatisieren Prozesse, verschlüsseln und sichern Daten und bieten problemlosen Zugriff auf die benötigten Informationen. Mehr als 17.000 Unternehmen und Organisationen in der ganzen Welt verlassen sich auf HelpSystems, um ihren IT-Betrieb zu erleichtern und das Geschäft reibungslos im Gang zu halten. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.helpsystems.com.
Über TA Associates
TA Associates ist eine der erfahrensten globalen wachstumsorientierten Private-Equity-Gesellschaften. Das Unternehmen konzentriert sich gezielt auf Sektoren in fünf Branchen - Technologie, Gesundheitswesen, Finanzdienstleistungen, Verbraucher- und Geschäftsdienstleistungen - und investiert in rentable, wachstumsstarke Firmen mit Chancen für nachhaltiges Wachstum. Bisher hat TA als Mehrheits- oder Minderheitsinvestor in über 500 Firmen in der ganzen Welt investiert. Dabei verfolgt TA einen langfristigen Ansatz und nutzt seine strategischen Ressourcen, um der jeweiligen Geschäftsleitung behilflich zu sein, dauerhaften Wert in wachstumsstarken Unternehmen aufzubauen. Seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 1968 hat TA Associates Kapital in Höhe von 32,5 Milliarden US-Dollar eingeworben und ist bestrebt, neue Investitionen von über 2 Milliarden US-Dollar pro Jahr zu tätigen. In den Büros des Unternehmens in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai und Hongkong sind mehr als 85 Investmentfachleute tätig. Weitere Informationen über TA Associates finden Sie unter www.ta.com.
Über Charlesbank Capital Partners
Das in Boston und New York ansässige Unternehmen Charlesbank Capital Partners ist eine mittelständische Private-Equity-Gesellschaft, die ein Kapital von über 5 Milliarden US-Dollar verwaltet. Charlesbank konzentriert sich auf Management-Buy-Outs und Finanzierung von Wachstumskapital und beteiligt sich darüber hinaus auch an opportunistischen Kredit- und Technologieinvestitionen. Das Unternehmen strebt Partnerschaften mit starken Geschäftsleistungsteams an, um Unternehmen mit nachhaltigen Wettbewerbsvorteilen und ausgezeichneten Wachstumsaussichten aufzubauen. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.charlesbank.com.
Über HGGC
HGGC ist eine führende, mittelständische Private-Equity-Gesellschaft mit mehr als 4,3 Milliarden US-Dollar in kumulativen Kapitalbindungen. HGGC hat seinen Sitz in Palo Alto im US-Bundesstaat Kalifornien und hebt sich durch sein „Advantaged Investing“-Modell ab, mit dem es durch Partnerschaften mit Management-Teams, Unternehmensgründern und Sponsoren, die neben HGGC reinvestieren, skalierbare Unternehmen ermittelt und übernimmt, wodurch eine starke Interessenabgleichung entsteht. Im Laufe seiner Geschichte hat HGGC mehr als 140 Plattform-Investitionen, Zukäufe, Kapitalerhöhungen und Liquiditätsevents mit einem aggregierten Transaktionswert von nahezu 22 Milliarden US-Dollar abgeschlossen. Weitere Informationen, einschließlich einer Liste aktueller und früherer Portfoliounternehmen, finden Sie unter www.hggc.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
