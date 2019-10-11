World Cellular M2M Market - Technologies & Market Forecasts up Until 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "World Cellular M2M Market - Technologies & market forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the cellular M2M market around the globe.
- It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including an examination of major market trends, plus volume and value forecast up to 2023 by five regions comprising 22 countries.
- It also presents the quantitative evolution of cellular modules.
Forecasts up to 2023 by region and by country:
- Revenues for connectivity segments
- Installed base of M2M subscribers
Dataset Scope
Indicators by region
-
Data & Forecasts 2014-2023
- Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by region and by country (million units)
- Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by networking technology (million units)
- Cellular M2M Communication & associated services market by region (million EUR)
- Cellular M2M total revenues by origin (million EUR)
- Mobile revenues (million EUR)
- Mobile subscribers (thousand subscribers)
- Share of M2M in total mobile revenues
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Structure
2.1. Market value chain is very fragmented
2.2. Hardware/module market
2.3. Communication market
2.4. IT/platforms market
3. Cellular Market Sizing
3.1. Drivers and barriers
3.2. M2M cellular market is still seeing rapid growth, overall in volume, but less so in value
3.3. M2M module base is growing very fast but also very heterogeneously as with the connectivity market revenues
3.4. Geographical breakdown
3.5. How the technologies break down: 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G
List of tables and figures
1. Executive Summary
- Cellular M2M connectivity market, by region (million EUR)
- M2M cellular module forecasts, China, USA, EU5 and BRICS (excl. China)
2. Market Structure
2.1. Market value chain is very fragmented
- A combination of value chains
2.2. Hardware/module market
- Comparison of main player positions regarding technology
- IoT modules as a core business of Sierra Wireless
- Verticals covered by Sierra Wireless
- IoT products & services by Sierra Wireless
- AirVantage IoT Platform, by Sierra Wireless
- Gemalto IoT offering
- Gemalto strategic shift since 1996
- Telit IoT offering
- Telit OneEdge strategy
- Vertical markets addressed by Telit
- 1+2+1 strategy for IoT, by Huawei
- OceanConnect IoT Platform, by Huawei
- The Huawei E2E NB-IoT solution
2.3. Communication market
- Mapping of key technologies, by data rate and by range
- Requirements of massive IoT networks and time-critical networks in 5G specifications
- 3GPP releases and 5G timeline
- T-Mobile end-to-end offering description (vehicle tracking solution)
- AT&T IoT-focused verticals and key partners
- AT&T data plans for connected consumer devices
- Building blocks of AT&T IoT Platform
- YoY growth in Verizon IoT network connections (2017 - 2016)
- Key Verizon acquisitions in IoT space
- Verizon ThingSpace Ready cost-effective IoT connectivity modules
- Orange IoT products
- Orange Smart Home strategy
- Orange Datavenue IoT platforms, a selection
- Orange Datavenue IoT platform
- Acquisition of Cobra to create Vodafone Automotive
- Global Data Service Platform as Vodafone value proposition
- Managed connectivity solutions by Vodafone
- Verticals covered by Telefnica IoT business
- Description of intelligent networks segment by Deutsche Telekom
- T-Mobile IoT pricing schemes
- 1NCE flat-rate pricing scheme
- Connectivity technologies by T-Mobile
- T-Mobile USA network coverage in the USA as of July 2019
- Telstra IoT/M2M solutions for vehicles and assets
- Telstra IoT/M2M products and services
- Telstra IoT/M2M applications
- Telstra NB-IoT network in Australia as of June 2019
- Telstra Cat M1 coverage in Australia as of June 2019
- Presentation of the Global IoT Solution Globiot' by DOCOMO
- NTT DOCOMO IoT offering
- IoT technologies by NTT DOCOMO
- DOCOMO and China Mobile partnership on eSIM
- KPN connectivity offering
2.4. IT/platforms market
- Data integration is key in world of enterprise
- T-Mobile strategy towards cloud and big data
- IoT platform types described in brief
- Timeline of the IoT-related strategic acquisitions by PTC
- IBM Watson IoT Platform key features
- Azure IoT offering structure
- IoT connectivity management platform by Cisco Jasper
- Platform operating principles
3. Cellular Market Sizing
- World M2M cellular market, 2018-2023
- World M2M cellular connectivity market, 2018-2023
- Cellular M2M modules/SIMs, by region
- Cellular M2M connectivity market, by region
- M2M cellular modules, CAGR 2018/2023, by country
- M2M cellular module forecasts, by China, USA, EU5 and BRICS (excl. China)
- Technology breakdown of the global M2M market
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- China Mobile
- Deutsche Telekom
- Gemalto
- Huawei
- IBM Watson
- KPN
- Microsoft Azure
- NTT DOCOMO
- Orange
- PTC ThingWorx
- Sierra Wireless
- Telefnica
- Telit
- Telstra
- Verizon
- Vodafone
