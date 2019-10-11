Aspect Software and Intradiem Team to Enhance Contact Center Workforce Management Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
October 11, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Aspect Software, a leading provider of enterprise contact center and workforce optimization software, announces a co-marketing partnership with Intradiem, the leader in real-time workforce automation solutions. The partnership will pair best-of-breed workforce optimization with best of breed real-time automation for enterprise customers operating the world’s largest contact centers.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Intradiem to provide enhanced automation to our customer base, centered around training, coaching and other real-time processes,” said Michael Harris, Aspect CMO. “Intradiem is the clear market leader in real-time contact center automation and their cloud-based solution is a very good fit for our enterprise customers with contact centers as large as 50,000 live agents.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Aspect will market the Intradiem solution to its large installed base of contact center customers. Intradiem provides its solution as an add-on to the Aspect WFM platform. These core capabilities include:
- Targeted, real-time delivery of training content during idle time
- Real-Time coaching sessions by matching agent and manager availability
- Automated adjustment of agent breaks and lunches based on real-time conditions
- Automated schedule exception writebacks to Aspect WFM
“We’re proud to have been selected by Aspect to provide its customers with contact center automation technology that complements their workforce optimization solutions. Intradiem’s solution is used by many Aspect customers today to deliver significant cost savings and we’re excited about expanding the relationship to create more value for Aspect’s customers,” said Matt McConnell, Intradiem, CEO. “No other competitive WFM solution offers the breadth of automation as the combination of our two software technologies.”
Customers interested in learning more about this partnership can contact Aspect at [email protected] or calling 888-792-5931 in North America.
About Intradiem
Intradiem is the only workforce automation solution that delivers guaranteed results while improving both agent engagement and the customer experience. Our powerful technology acts as an automated manager for the contact center with rules triggered in real-time by actual center conditions. We power over 1 billion automated actions annually and have saved our customers over $160 million in the past 2 years.
About Aspect
Aspect is on a mission to simplify and improve customer engagement. Our enterprise software is used by millions of agents every year and supports billions of consumer interactions around the world. Our best-of-breed contact center and workforce optimization applications help companies keep agents engaged while providing exceptional customer service experiences. Our flexible, highly scalable solutions for self-service and live interaction management and workforce optimization are available on-premises or in any hosted, private or public cloud environment.
For more information, visit www.aspect.com. Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware. Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005109/en/
