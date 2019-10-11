SailPoint Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration for the Sixth Consecutive Time

|By Business Wire
|
|October 11, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced it has once again been named a Leader in Gartner’s “Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration,” published on 9 October 2019, authored by Felix Gaehtgens, Kevin Kampman, et al. After conducting a comprehensive company and product evaluation of SailPoint’s identity platform, SailPoint was recognized by Gartner as a Leader, positioned furthest for completeness of vision and highest for ability to execute for IGA.
“Organizations today look nothing like they did even just a couple of years ago. Users now encompass both human and non-human users; applications, data and infrastructure are no longer purely on-premise but largely live in the cloud today. These changes have been driven by the massive digital transformation underway, ” said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer, SailPoint. “For much the same reason, identity governance today does not look like it once did. To be the identity system of record that our customers require, we live on the edge of innovation, anticipating where the market will go and continually pushing the boundaries of identity governance.”
“Our customers come to us – and stick with us – because we stay in lock step with their needs, working hard to develop unique solutions that solve real business problems,” Trulove continued. “For example, we heard our customers asking for better ways to govern access to sensitive data held in files and folders and delivered File Access Manager to help them do that in the context of their identity program. When the need for a more intelligent and autonomous identity program emerged to tackle the growing complexity of hybrid IT environments, we delivered a new approach to identity with SailPoint Predictive Identity. It is because of our continuous innovation and our focus on delivering success alongside our partners that customers select our identity governance solutions. Ultimately, their success breeds our success.”
SailPoint’s Identity Platform is the intelligent cloud identity platform of the future. It enables organizations of all sizes to drive a comprehensive approach to identity, one that governs all users, applications and data; governs deep across both cloud and on-premises infrastructures and governs smart, creating an AI-driven approach to identity governance. SailPoint was built with innovation as a founding principle and with customer success at the core of the business, consistently maintaining a 95%+ maintenance renewal rate. We believe this most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant placement continues SailPoint’s track record. The company has been positioned as a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration that has been published.
To read a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration, please visit: https://www.sailpoint.com/gartner.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
SailPoint: The Power of Identity™
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 8 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 13 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.
SailPoint, the SailPoint logo, IdentityIQ, IdentityNow, IdentityAI, SecurityIQ and all techniques are trademarks or registered trademarks of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other products or services are trademarks of their respective companies.
