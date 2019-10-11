CORRECTING AND REPLACING Bullhorn Closes the Loop Between Vendor Management and Applicant Tracking Systems

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 11, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Please replace the release, dated September 24, 2019, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The corrected release reads:
BULLHORN CLOSES THE LOOP BETWEEN VENDOR MANAGEMENT AND APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEMS
Bullhorn Enhances VMS Sync with Submittals Functionality, Helping Staffing Agencies Automate Recruitment Processes from Start to Finish
Bullhorn®, the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting organizations transform their businesses, today announced a new enhancement to its existing Bullhorn VMS Sync solution that will allow companies to submit candidates from an ATS into a VMS. Bullhorn VMS Sync, first launched last year and formerly known as Fyre Sync, will now allow companies to close the loop by automating both the capture of jobs from a VMS and also the submittal of candidates to fill those jobs.
The combination of functionality in Bullhorn VMS Sync creates a “closed-loop” integration between applicant tracking systems and vendor management systems and facilitates full-scale automation of VMS processes, enabling agencies doing high-volume placement to dramatically reduce manual work and execute more quickly than competitors.
Customers in closed beta are excited about how VMS submittals functionality will improve their productivity and reduce costs of pursuing job orders delivered through VMS. Jennifer Shorr, Assistant Vice President at The Jacobson Group, noted: “As a longtime Bullhorn client, we were thrilled by the opportunity to partner in beta testing a new product. We already utilize and see the value of Bullhorn VMS Sync in increasing our speed to service in the VMS business. The VMS submittals functionality has taken that speed and put it into hyperdrive, and it also allows our staff to spend more time nurturing candidate and client experiences. Shifting the time and focus from data entry to relationship building and delivery of great service is what will set us apart in this crowded market space.”
Mitesh Ashar, SVP of Product Management, thinks that closed-loop VMS-ATS integration changes the game in high-volume recruitment: “There’s no doubt about it - working VMS jobs has traditionally been tough. Our customers are used to living in Bullhorn and doing everything they need to do in a single system. Having to bounce between various VMS solutions, copy and paste reqs and enter data manually is a productivity killer. Those days are over. Recruiters won’t need to log into a VMS - they can stay in Bullhorn the whole time. This means that they can spend more time sourcing candidates and building relationships, submit faster, make more placements and generate more accurate data for reporting and intelligence. It’s seamless and it’s core to our mission to create an incredible customer experience.”
The use of vendor management systems by large buyers of labor has necessitated a shift in operational models at staffing agencies. Before the advent of VMS automation solutions, staffing agencies working VMS job orders had to employ entire teams of workers who were tasked with scanning for new reqs posted to multiple VMSes, copying and pasting details from those reqs into an ATS manually, distributing them to a sourcer or recruiter, and eventually copying and pasting candidate details from an ATS back into the VMS.
For high-volume, often lower-margin work on which many staffing firms compete and for which the first one to hit “submit” wins, this slow and error-prone process costs firms time and money. Furthermore, consultants reluctant to work time-consuming VMS job orders often cherry-pick reqs to pursue, leading to misleading agency-wide metrics reporting and delegitimizing the data in an agency’s ATS.
Bullhorn is a purveyor of start-to-finish recruitment process automation, and a closed-loop integration between ATS and VMS ensures that consultants start the search process in their ATS and end it in their ATS, increasing adoption, improving data quality and actionability, and giving leaders insight into organizational performance.
Bullhorn’s combined VMS automation capabilities makes an agency’s ATS the single source of truth by automatically importing and updating job records into the ATS and then pulling submitted candidates from the ATS back into a VMS – usually within 10 seconds or less – so agencies can outpace and outperform the competition as their people focus on work that matters. With the closed-loop ATS-VMS integration from Bullhorn, agencies can:
- Gain a competitive edge over firms that still manually manage VMS jobs
- Increase submittal volumes, placement volumes, and fill-rates
- Drastically reduce the cost of managing VMS updates manually by eliminating manual errors and the need to copy-paste
- Save consultants 5-20 minutes of data entry time per req
- Get real-time, time-stamped visibility into metrics like submission to hiring manager response, time to first submit, submit to offer, and time to placement
The closed beta program for the VMS submittals functionality is in early preview by invitation only, opening up in Q4 of 2019. General availability is expected in early 2020. Bullhorn’s best-of-breed VMS Sync product is already used by 135 staffing companies, and also features specific functionality for healthcare staffing. Marquee healthcare staffing companies including AMN Healthcare, ProLink, and Randstad Healthcare use Bullhorn VMS Sync.
For more information on Bullhorn VMS Sync, please visit: https://www.bullhorn.com/products/vms-integration/?LS=public_relations&lsd=vmsrelease
About Bullhorn
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 950 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005159/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT