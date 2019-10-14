Saviynt Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

|By Business Wire
|October 14, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), one of Inc. Magazine’ 5000 fastest growing companies in the US and thought leader in converging Identity Governance and Cloud Privileged Access Management solutions today announced that the company has once again been named a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration[1] report by analysts Felix Gaehtgens, Kevin Kampman, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira, and David Collinson.
“We see our improved position on both axes in this report compared to the previous year as a result of successfully delivering our vision of intelligent identity at a global scale. Our clients are able to derive more value with Saviynt by reducing the friction in onboarding applications, consistently enforcing effective and smarter compliance and security policies to support their cloud and digital transformation initiatives,” says Amit Saha, CEO of Saviynt.
“With industry-leading analytics and intelligence seamlessly ingrained as an out-of-the-box feature in our core product, we are able to amplify end users’ ability to make informed, risk-based access governance decisions. We are pleased to see our innovation driving convergence between identity management, application risk and compliance, and cloud privileged access management from a single cohesive platform. Look to Saviynt to be consistently predicting the future of identity by creating it,” he added.
Gartner gave the strategic assumption in its report, “Through 2021, customers using a cloud-architected IGA solution will save an average of 30% in initial integration costs and 40% in overall professional services over a three-year period, and accelerate time to value by an average of 25%.”[1] As a cloud-architected and cloud-native solution from its inception, Saviynt experienced growing market strength and success in 2019 as a direct result of lowering TCO for customers looking to modernize their legacy IGA platforms and accelerate their ROI based on a flexible consumption-based billing model.
Yash Prakash, COO of Saviynt commented, “Our solution is designed to provide the greatest value and flexibility for our customers, empowering them to embrace new digital horizons with the rich feature set of our cloud-architected solution. Offering the Saviynt service on commercial public cloud as well as FedRAMP certified GovCloud along with careful consideration for data residency, GDPR / CCPA privacy needs has been a key focus area for us. Organizations need the full capabilities of identity management and governance, but they don’t want to take on the overhead of maintaining the on-premise implementations. Our customer base continues to expand on both sides of the spectrum - large enterprises and SMB customers. We have grown and strengthened our partner community to support increasing customer demand, and we continue to make investments in this ecosystem. We believe that our continued positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration since our inclusion in every report published since 2016 underscores our drive for sustained growth and successful customer adoption.”
As one of the most innovative IGA vendors, Saviynt relentlessly strives to create a comprehensive identity-based security and compliance platform by forging strong technical partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, GCP, SAP, Workday, Okta, Axiomatics, PlainID, UIPath and more. This results in enterprises being able to comprehensively secure and govern access for a wide spectrum of identities ranging from service / privileged accounts, 3rd party / vendors, IOT / OT, RPA, and BOTs to serverless, containers and infrastructure workloads.
Access the Magic Quadrant Report here: https://learn.saviynt.com/gartner-mq-2019-businesswire.
Join us for the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit in Las Vegas, December 10-12. Saviynt's third annual CONVERGE user conference on December 9. You can register here: https://learn.saviynt.com/Converge-2019-Gartner-MQ-BusinessWire-PR.
[1] Gartner, Inc., 2019 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration, Felix Gaehtgens, Kevin Kampman, and Henrique Teixeira, 9 October 2019.
Gartner disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Saviynt
Saviynt’s Identity 3.0 is the innovative, disruptive Identity Governance and Administration solution. We converge IGA, granular application access, cloud security and cloud privileged access into our Intelligent Identity Hub, where we draw the security perimeter at identity and ensure the principle of least privilege with usage analytics. We provide industry’s most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP / EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, MS Dynamics GP, PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Workday. Saviynt’s governance solution extends security for IaaS providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp and more. Saviynt has recently ranked number #1535 in the Inc 5000 list of America’s Fasting Growing Private Companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005138/en/
