 Tecore and Future Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End American-Made and Delivered 4G LTE and 5G Solutions for the Regional Carrier and WISP Markets


|October 14, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
Tecore Networks and Future Technologies Venture LLC have recently been awarded multiple projects to replace legacy (2G/3G/4G) CORE and RAN systems from equipment vendors that have been restricted in the United States market. Future Technologies system integration capabilities and Tecore Network’s technology provide the combined ability for seamless upgrades and provide a path to safe and secure American-made and delivered 5G networks in the future.
Recognizing that Regional Carriers and WISPs each have their own unique requirements, this partnership provides the most flexible and secure deployment options available in the market today. Operators will have the flexibility to select specific CORE and RAN network elements to migrate away from legacy OEM solutions to industry leading American-made and delivered solutions.
“We believe that teaming with Tecore to address this market with an end-to-end 4G/5G American-made and delivered solution is an important option that has not existed in the market until now,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies. “With Tecore’s almost 30 years of experience in this market, we feel confident that they can deliver flexible and dynamic industry leading technology solutions for our end clients.” Mr. Cappiello added.
Through this partnership, Tecore and Future Technologies will be providing flexible deployment options, to include standard cost-effective equipment. A unique Smart Supply Chain service offering provides a fully pre-integrated solution shipped installation-ready, including core in the cloud, on-premise or hybrid models with the option for partial or full end-to-end turnkey deployments. Future Technologies also offers “CTO in the cloud” solutions to help customer overcome some of the complexity of successfully deploying these next generation networks.
“Our mission is to enable the Regional Carrier and WISP market with industry leading technology and delivery options to help address the market requirement for an American-made and delivered 4G and 5G solution set,” said Jay Salkini, President & CEO of Tecore Network. “Tecore feels that Future Technologies 20 years of experience in delivering service provider solutions will be the catalyst to help accelerate these regional and rural broadband initiatives to meet growing market demands,” Mr. Salkini added.
Future Technologies and Tecore Networks will be exhibiting at Wispalooza taking place at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada October 14-18, 2019. Representatives will be available at booth 301.
Taking place October 22-24, 2019 Tecore Networks and Future Technologies will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress19 Los Angeles - booth 2502.
About Tecore Networks
Since 1991, Tecore has been committed to providing innovative, reliable and scalable wireless infrastructure solutions. We have become a trusted provider to the commercial, government, and military markets and have established a proven track record of performance and evolution driven by our innovative software defined approach.
Tecore’s technology foundation is the iCore®, a software-defined all-IP core network that incorporates the key components of scalability and industry compliance in an x86 design. The effectiveness of the architecture and design has allowed the product to evolve across multiple generations of wireless from 2G to 5G. In addition, Tecore also offers a CoreCell product line of Software Defined Radio (SDR) base stations. Following the standard architectural split of Base Band Unit (BBU) and Remote Radio Head (RRH) infrastructure, the CoreCell product line leverages X86 based SDR processing and IP connectivity to a comprehensive set of Radio Heads across all standard commercial bands in scalable power and configuration.
About Future Technologies Venture, LLC
Future Technologies Venture, LLC is an end-to-end solution provider specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA, Automation, and Autonomous technologies. Through this practice and our knowledge of legacy solutions (2G, 3G, 2-Way, TDM) and Broadband Wireless solutions, Future Technologies consistently distinguishes itself as an industry expert in all aspects of customer network evolution for PRIVATE and PUBLIC network infrastructure projects throughout the US and International markets. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005182/en/
