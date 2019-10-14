Inaugural 2019 All-Asia Most Honored Companies Awards - ASEAN Names 24 Regional Companies For Investor Relations Excellence

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|October 14, 2019 07:08 AM EDT
SINGAPORE, Oct 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Twenty-four ASEAN-registered companies were honoured for their best-in-class investor engagement at the inaugural 2019 All-Asia Most Honored Companies Awards co-hosted by Institutional Investor ("II") and Investor Relations Professionals Association (Singapore) ("IRPAS") at an award ceremony supported by the Singapore Exchange and sponsored by Orient Capital.
|Group Photo of Award Winners
Every year, Institutional Investor asks buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region to name companies they cover and rate their chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and investor relations. All votes are assigned a rating (five, four, three, two, and one).
Companies' IR programs are rated on: accessibility of senior executives; whether IR managers are well-informed or empowered to speak; timely and appropriate disclosure; speed and thoroughness of responses; corporate governance; ESG/SRI reporting; corporate documentation (inc. website); execution of strategy. These ratings are aggregated to produce an overall IR Program rank for each company.
The overall rankings in each of the four categories - Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR Professional, Best IR Company - are based on combined buy- and sell-side votes.
The ASEAN results were calibrated from II's All-Asia Most Honored Companies survey. They follow a robust process and have high data integrity. Companies were grouped by their registration domicile and 257 companies from ASEAN were nominated by 454 buy-side portfolio managers and sell-side analysts from 320 firms casting over 9,000 votes. The title of "Most Honored Company" goes to companies that secure two or more top-three appearances.
List of ASEAN awardees:
Indonesia:
Astra International
Bank Central Asia
Bank Mandiri
United Tractors
Philippines:
Ayala Land
D&L Industries
Globe Telecom
Metro Pacific Investments
Universal Robina
Malaysia:
IHH Healthcare
Inari Amertron
Malaysia Airports Holdings
Serba Dinamik Holdings
Tenaga Nasional
ViTrox
Yinson Holdings
Singapore:
BOC Aviation
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
City Developments
Mapletree Industrial Trust
Thailand:
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Central Pattana
Kasikornbank
Minor International
Overall ASEAN winner for Best ESG/SRI reporting - Kasikornbank.
In addition, Special Achievement Awards were bestowed upon the top-performing C-Suite executives.
For the full list of published winners, please visit www.institutionalinvestor.com/research
To share your winning position in the 2019 All-Asia Executive Team ranking in your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral, and more, please contact Commercial Lead, Asia at [email protected]
About Institutional Investor
For 52 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings on buy-side and sell-side research, hedge funds, corporates, fixed income and asset management. For more information visit institutionalinvestor.com
About IRPAS
Run by IROs for IROs, IRPAS is a voluntary commitment by a team of IR veterans united by the same dedication to build a community for fellow IR practitioners. It aims to empower members through education, professional development and networking initiatives, and to promote the sharing of IR knowledge and practices through internal research and partnerships with leading institutions and IR societies around the world.
IRPAS was established in 2006 by leading IROs, supported by SGX, with the primary objectives of championing IR best practices, enhancing professional competencies and elevating the overall standard of the IR profession in Singapore.
Contact:
IRPAS Secretariat
Tel: +65 6551 2786
Email: [email protected]
Institutional Investor Research
Carvin Lee - Commercial Lead, Asia
Tel: +852 2912 8035
Email: [email protected]
Source: Institutional Investor / IRPAS
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT