Synergy Blue Debuts New, Arcade-Style Games at G2E Vegas 2019

Synergy Blue, the leading creator of skill-influenced games and platforms for the casino market, will debut brand new, arcade-style games (“fun you can bet on!”) at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas. In addition to new game titles, the company will also showcase updated and enriched versions of their most popular existing games, adding both variety and depth to their already extensive library of innovative, arcade-style casino entertainment.

Inspired by popular video and mobile game styles that today’s gamblers and gamers have shown so much interest in, Synergy Blue’s game library showcases a variety of game play and social gambling entertainment meant to enhance engagement, attract new demographics, and increase net revenue for casinos everywhere.

In a recent survey report, Synergy Blue found that 79 percent of people would be more likely to gamble if casino games were more like video, arcade, or mobile games. Whether it’s a joystick, arcade driving, or casual style, Synergy Blue has something for every type of gamer and gambler—all built on the patented HAWG® Platform, which delivers unmatched flexibility for operators through a variety of math models, as well as the ability to support both skill-influenced and chance-based wagering versions.

Synergy Blue’s new game titles to be showcased at G2E include:

Joyride Jackpot - Arcade Driving Play

Get your heart pumping with realistic racing action. Race through speedways, cities, or mountain tracks, chasing jackpots at breakneck speeds. The faster you go, the more you win!

Blizzard Blast - Blast Play / Progressive

This cool game is a BLAST! Match and blast arctic characters for your chance at winning a BLIZZARD of cold hard cash. Also available on bar top cabinet.

Big Buck$ Bubble Pop - Bubble Pop Play

The farm has been silent since the baby chicks went missing and Buck$ Bunny is on a mission to free them. Follow Buck$ on his journey by matching identically-colored bubbles and freeing the baby chicks from their soapy imprisonment. Every bubble thrown is a chance to win Big Buck$! Also available on bar top cabinet.

Zombie Heat - Tower Defense Play - Developed by Ballyhoo

Fend off toxic space zombies using homemade traps and your personal trailer cannon named Barbara! Win and live to fight another day, one step closer to riches! Also available on bar top cabinet.

Additional game titles to be showcased at G2E include:

Lucked & Loaded™ - Arcade Gun Play

With your quick draw skills & help from Lady Luck you’ll protect this old western town from dusty Martian outlaws set on taking over the world.

Ka-Ching-Ko™ - Touchscreen Play / Progressive

This exciting mix of Pachinko, carnival game, and wagering fun will have you cheering for more. Aim the ball cannon just so and you might strike it rich! Also available on bar top cabinet.

Mahjong® - Match Play

Match tiles as you ascend through the pagoda reaching new levels of enlightenment and bigger bonuses. Find balance in the elements and travel to the gold room where wealth may await you! Also available on bar top cabinet.

Candy Ca$h™ - Connect 3 Play / Class II & Class III

Satisfy your sweet tooth & fatten your wallet by connecting candies, earning bonuses and winning big. Also available on bar top cabinet.

Safari Match® - Connect 3 Play - GGAward Nominee for Best Land-Based Product 2019

This colorful connect three game takes you across the savannah, through dazzling waterfalls and past adorable animals that come to life as you play. Match 3 or more animals to collect points, prizes and even extra chances to win. Also available on bar top cabinet.

Lucky Karts® - Arcade Driving Play

Race friends, strangers or the clock down a classic speedway, a beach boulevard, or even an out-of-this-world space track! Collect coins and power ups to boost your chances to win big.

Candy Patrol - Touchscreen Play - Developed by Orbital Knight

As a part of an elite candy defense unit "Candy Patrol," your mission is it to protect lollipops, destroy monsters and win big. Also available on bar top cabinet.

Zombie$® - Arcade Gun Play

In this first-person shooter game, you’re a witty emissary hired to clear out a crazed zombie infestation and uncover the root cause. The adventure takes you through several levels, each with unique surprises, health packs and rewards – all while testing lady luck!

Pixie Match - Connect 3 Play

Fly with the fairies, earn magic potions, spells and bonuses with every match in this delightful connect 3 game. Also available on bar top cabinet.

Cocktail Crush™ - Match 3 Play

Lift your spirits with this booze bonanza & get your bucks buzzing by matching cocktail concoctions. Also available on bar top cabinet.

And More...

“We are very excited to show the industry our new games,” said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. “With our Nevada Gaming License secured, Synergy Blue is poised to deliver fun you can bet on to casinos in Las Vegas and around the world.”

Check out Synergy Blue’s new products and developments at Booth #2811 at G2E in Las Vegas.

About Synergy Blue

Synergy Blue creates “Fun You Can Bet On!” As the leading provider of entertainment gaming solutions, the team is currently bringing arcade style, skill-influenced games, platforms, and applications to the casino market. The company’s robust HAWG (Hybrid, Arcade, Wager-based Gaming) platform blends regulatory approved chance and skill-influenced gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade-style game play. Designed for an emerging class of players, Synergy Blue’s technology provides casino operators with a new generation of entertainment and games that are certified and backed by industry-leading patents. Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company was founded in 2013 and has products and applications placed in six countries.

For more information visit: www.synergyblue.us or follow @synergyblue1.

