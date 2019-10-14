PointClickCare Unveils New Solutions to Help Senior Care Providers Succeed in the World of Value-Based Healthcare

|By Business Wire
PointClickCare, the market leader in cloud solutions for the senior care market, is introducing three new solutions at the 2019 AHCA/NCAL Annual Convention & Expo.
Nursing Advantage, Harmony Insights, and Performance Insights are designed to help senior care providers to standardize care delivery and deliver more streamlined high-quality care. Seamlessly integrated in PointClickCare’s core electronic health record (EHR) platform, these new solutions enable proactive intelligence to better align reimbursement with patient needs and allow for better quality outcomes.
“Standardization enables the predictability required for proactive intelligence,” says PointClickCare customer Jason Dugenio, chief information officer, Bridgeway Senior Healthcare. “Having proactive intelligence is how senior care providers can digitally transform their organization and win at PDPM.”
Standardize Care Delivery
“With higher acuity residents, new regulations, nursing shortages, and increased expectations from hospitals and payers, senior care providers are facing more pressure than ever to deliver efficient, repeatable, quality care,” says Russ DePriest, vice-president and general manager of Skilled Nursing, PointClickCare. “In order to achieve the actionable intelligence required to address these multi-faceted challenges, there needs to be a standard by which care is delivered and decisions are made. We’re confident that Nursing Advantage is uniquely positioned to support this paradigm shift.”
Nursing Advantage provides skilled nursing facilities with several significant outcomes, which include:
- Improved Care Delivery – Nursing Advantage has been proven to deliver a 25 percent decline in hospital readmissions while also improving MDS quality scores by 16 percent.
- Managed Risk – Standardized, evidence-based care assessments ensure that staff are using the same enhanced assessments and providing the same level of care to all residents.
- Increased Financial Outcomes – Reduced care delivery variability leads to lower readmissions, improved outcomes, and as a result, a senior care provider is more likely to gain preferred partner status within their network.
Demonstrate Value
“With narrowing networks, it’s crucial to secure and maintain your position as a preferred network provider,” says B.J. Boyle, vice-president and general manager of Post-Acute Insights. “Only skilled nursing facilities that can validate and communicate their strengths will prosper in today’s referral networks. Harmony Insights will empower senior care providers with the insights needed to help them perform at their best and communicate their success to their hospital partners.”
Harmony Insights is a person-centered analytics solution that provides organizations with the performance metrics needed to strengthen relationships with their acute care partners, win more referrals, and ensure the best resident outcomes. Benefits of using this product include:
- Save Time Reporting – Providers can effortlessly capture and compile the information required to have real-time, data-driven conversations with their acute care partners.
- Drive Meaningful Conversations – Providers can highlight specialized care with the most current performance metrics during partner conversation and pull up resident lists that support each metric.
- Improve Continuously – Drill deeper into high-level metrics to reveal opportunities for improvement and have insight into nurse performance to ensure staff are utilized to their strengths.
Gain Insights on Care Programs and Financial Performance
“Skilled nursing operators are now turning to standardized processes designed to streamline the entire care delivery process,” says DePriest. “By leveraging the most extensive post-acute data available in the market, Performance Insights offers actionable data, guided workflows and goal-setting capabilities to truly allow providers to make an impact on their operations.”
Performance Insights offers comprehensive, flexible reporting capabilities for Quality-of-Care key performance indicators that address the need for market-oriented, near real-time data to improve outcomes and reduce hospital readmissions. With this product, providers can expect to:
- Enhance Performance Outcomes – Quickly identify and understand discrepancies, performance, and quality issues, across all levels of your facility, to reduce hospital readmissions.
- Improved Financial Viability – Optimize organizational revenue under PDPM by identifying revenue drivers, including impact of quality performance and acuity on revenue, that will enable you to achieve financial goals.
- Minimize Risk Through Consistent Care Delivery– Leverage standardized assessments to help increase assessment quality and incorporate evidence-based clinical suggestions, minimizing the risk of hospital readmission due to variability in care delivery.
To learn more about these solutions and how they help providers succeed in value-based environments, visit booth # 2103 at the 2019 AHCA/NCAL Annual Convention & Expo, or visit pointclickcare.com.
About PointClickCare
PointClickCare Technologies Inc., helps senior care providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational health, attracting and retaining the right staff, connecting to the right partners, and accessing the insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 21,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.
