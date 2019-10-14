EMV Capital Joins Kelvin Capital and Scottish Investment Bank to Invest in Edinburgh-Based Sofant Technologies, a Company Developing Innovative RF MEMS Solutions for SatComs and 5G

|By Business Wire
October 14, 2019
Sofant Technologies, an innovative technology company is developing RF MEMS and millimetre wave beamforming antenna technology has secured investment worth £1.8m from EMV Capital and Sofant’s existing investor base in a round which was led by Kelvin Capital.
Sofant’s patented RF MEMS technology is built using a low cost, highly scalable platform and enables a highly efficient antenna design which reduces the power consumption of phased array antennas by as much as 70%.
David Wither, CEO of Sofant Technologies said: "We are very pleased to have EMV Capital on board and for their help in securing the capital that Sofant needed to finalize the commercialization of our leading-edge RF MEMS technology. Ilian and his team bring a great corporate and investor network, and experience in working with scale-ups. They are pragmatic and results oriented.”
Dr. Ilian Iliev, Managing Director of EMV Capital will be joining the Board of Sofant Technologies. He commented "Sofant sits at the intersection of the industrial data and connectivity revolution that is under way. In the future, transportation, industrial infrastructure, automated manufacturing will all require seamless low latency data connectivity. David and his team are developing an elegant and scalable approach that will be applicable to several telecom systems.”
John McNicol, Director of Kelvin Capital said: “We are delighted to continue to support Sofant Technologies. From our initial investment in 2013, we have seen the company go from strength to strength. The potential impact the company’s technology could have on a number of markets on a global scale is truly exciting.”
Based in Edinburgh, Sofant Technologies plans to use this funding to complete the commercialization of its proprietary RF MEMs product with a leading, high volume commercial foundry, and expand its industry partnerships for high-impact use cases. The company is a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh.
About Sofant Technologies
Sofant Technologies is an innovative technology company based in Edinburgh and led by CEO, David Wither. Sofant is leveraging the unique properties of its patented RF MEMs technology, innovative antenna design and leading-edge algorithms to develop solutions which address the most pressing challenges in millimetre wave phased array systems - heat and power consumption. The company’s technology will be to solutions for the SatCom and emerging millimetre wave 5G market.
About EMV Capital
EMV Capital Ltd (EMVC) is a London-based venture investor focused on B2B companies in the industrial high-tech, energy, circular economy, smart cities and transportation sectors and healthcare. EMVC’s investments in Europe, Israel and the US cover a range of technologies including robotics and AI, machine learning, materials science, IoT, advanced engineering, power electronics and medical devices. EMVC’s model is to develop a customized investment strategy for each company, combining its network of investors from Family Offices, Wealth Managers, Institutional VC investors and Corporate VC funds. EMVC recognizes the benefits of corporate engagement for early-stage technology companies, with EMVC’s team having led and structured investments alongside some of the world’s leading corporations, including ABB, Philips Lighting (Signify), Evonik Industries, and Flex. Where appropriate, EMVC can help companies fast-track their investment readiness through its ecosystem of advisors and service providers.
Founded by Dr. Ilian Iliev, EMVC has a unique multidisciplinary team with expertise in venture investment, industry engagement, corporate development, corporate finance and M&A. EMVC understands the importance and value of environmental sustainability and ethical investment principles, reflecting this within its investment thesis.
EMV Capital is an exclusive advisor to the EMVC Evergreen EIS Fund (http://emvcapital.com/eis_fund/).
EMV Capital Limited is an appointed representative of Sapphire Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. EMV Capital is also exclusive advisor to the EMVC Evergreen EIS Fund.
About Kelvin Capital
Kelvin Capital Ltd is a Scottish based, private investment fund, with over 220 angel investors and a diverse portfolio of 20 investee companies having made investments of over £30 million to date.
