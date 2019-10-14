General Micro Systems (GMS) Launches TITAN, the First Sealed, Conduction-Cooled, AI-Equipped, 1U/2U Rackmount Servers Offering Superior Ruggedness, Reliability, and Performance

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 14, 2019 08:04 AM EDT
At the Association for the United States Army (AUSA) conference today, General Micro Systems (GMS) launched the industry’s first sealed, fanless, conduction-cooled rackmount servers with artificial intelligence (AI) and mil-circular (38999) connectors for superior ruggedness in the most demanding defense and aerospace applications. The American-designed, sourced, and manufactured TITAN, a fully configurable server, also uses up to four of Intel’s latest 2nd gen Scalable Xeon® processors, with all features coming together in a 1U or 2U chassis to provide the performance, mil-spec reliability, and complete silence required for extremely rugged battlefield environments.
“Many military designers continue to use commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) air-cooled, rackmount servers in buildings, command posts, ships and submarines, or even in the back of MRAPs and Strykers, but servers designed for data centers can’t handle the dirt, dust, chemicals, or extreme temperatures they will encounter in the field,” said Ben Sharfi, chief architect and CEO, General Micro Systems. “The sealed, fanless, expandable and dense TITAN offers everything these designers want in a deployable rackmount server: superior processing performance, American reliability and ruggedness, and more expandability options and secure data storage than found in any other 1U or 2U rackmount server. Even better, we’ve done it all—from design to manufacturing—here in America. We made no compromises at all when creating this server.”
Extreme Density, Expandability, and Conduction Cooling Sets TITAN Apart
TITAN differs from other rackmount servers on the market in part for its extreme density and expandability. As a single 1U or 2U chassis, each TITAN combination includes more CPU cores, networking I/O, memory, PCIe card add-in options, removable encrypted storage, and reliably cooled Nvidia® Tesla general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) AI co-processors than any other 1U or 2U rackmount server.
TITAN is available in both air-cooled and conduction-cooled versions. The latter offers the superior reliability conduction cooling has become known for in fighter aircraft and armored vehicles, with sealed systems that dramatically reduce radiated emissions and offer superior TEMPEST results and better security. Without fans, TITAN rackmount servers can be placed in close proximity to operators who no longer need to wear uncomfortable hearing protection for noise mitigation. In addition, available “keyed” 38999 military-style connectors ease installation and maintenance, and radically increase the mean time between failure (MTBF) as compared with flimsy COTS connectors.
In addition to boasting 96 total cores, the unique 4-way, quad-socket, Intel 2nd gen Scalable Xeon® processors are ideal for high-performance computing (HPC), symmetric multi-processing (SMP), NUMA architectures, AI, data mining, image processing, and more. The fully configurable TITAN can include the following capabilities:
- Up to two Nvidia Tesla V100 enterprise-class GPGPU co-processors for AI workloads—offering data center performance right on the battlefield (up to 400 TFLOPS)
- A first-of-a-kind removable Secure High-Speed Storage (SHS) canister with up to 64 TB of RAID-encrypted storage for data recorders, sensor data storage, or system de-classification
- 1/10/40Gb Ethernet built in with copper or fiber ports, plus available embedded 20-port switch—all via the 38999 mil-circular connectors or standard COTS connectors
- Up to 10 PCIe Gen 3 add-in slots for program-specific functionality, I/O, or custom functions
- Dual-redundant 110/220 VAC 60 Hz/400 Hz power supplies for each CPU pair; MIL-STD-704 with 50 ms hold-up recovers from “dirty” power found in typical military systems
- Dedicated out-of-band remote management via IPMI
- GMS SourceSafe™ BIOS and SecureDNA™ firmware/BIOS/storage sanitization
“The TITAN family of rackmount servers also allows program-specific customization for any application or platform requirement, putting them—especially the fully equipped, conduction-cooled option—into a class of their own,” Sharfi added.
High-resolution image: https://www.gms4sbc.com/press/titan
TITAN datasheet: https://www.gms4sbc.com/products/servers/item/titan
Where: Booth #7664 at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual meeting in Washington D.C., Oct. 14-16, 2019.
For interviews at the show, ask for Kelly Wanlass at 801-602-4723 or [email protected], or GMS CTO Chris Ciufo at (360) 921-7556 or [email protected].
About General Micro Systems:
General Micro Systems (GMS) is the rugged server company. The company is known as the industry expert in highest-density, modular, compute-intensive, and rugged small form-factor embedded computing systems, servers, and switches. These powerful systems are ideal for demanding C4ISR defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and energy exploration applications. GMS is an IEC, ISO, AS9100, NIST-800-171, and MIL-SPEC supplier with infrastructure and operations for long-life, spec-controlled, and configuration-managed programs. Designed from the ground up to provide the highest performance and functionality in the harshest environments on the planet, the company’s highly customizable products include GMS Rugged DNA™ with patented RuggedCool™ cooling technology. GMS is also the leader in deployable high-end Intel® processors and a proud Intel® partner since 1986. For more information, visit www.gms4sbc.com
General Micro Systems and the General Micro Systems logo are trademarks of General Micro Systems, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
©2019 General Micro Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005163/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT