Razer Introduces the World’s First Optical Laptop Keyboard

|October 14, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the world’s first optical keyboard designed for laptops. Razer was the first to introduce a low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard in 2016 and has now brought next-generation optical switches to the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. The low-profile keyboard has been designed for gaming enthusiasts who demand near instant actuation, satisfying tactile feedback, and rapid-fire inputs.
The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced with the world's first optical laptop keyboard. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Speed of Light
The new optical laptop switch harnesses the power of light to instantly capture key actuations. Under every key, an infrared light beam is used to detect when a key is pressed (actuation), allowing for much greater precision and speed versus conventional laptop keyboards. The result is a groundbreaking keyboard with an actuation point of only 1mm at 55g of actuation force with 50% more travel, allowing players to input more commands in less time in the heat of battle.
On top of lightning-fast actuation, the new keyboard features a satisfying mechanical tactile click – a must for any keyboard connoisseur. The tactile feedback helps users know when an input has been registered and provides a superior typing experience compared to traditional membrane keyboards.
The Razer Blade 15 optical keyboard also features N-Key Rollover (NKRO) with anti-ghosting. As the optical keyboard utilizes light to register inputs instead of a traditional physical contact, the optical keyboard features zero debounce to ensure that only one stroke is registered instantly without any delay.
Each keycap is individually backlit with Razer Chroma RGB lighting, offering 16.8 million colors to play with. Ranging from unique pre-programmed designs to custom patterns available only in the Razer Chroma Workshop, users have countless lighting options to choose from.
“Razer is a company of firsts, focusing on pushing the envelope to provide gamers with the best-in-class hardware,” says Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Division. “Our Razer Blade 15 laptop with the new optical laptop keyboard is the first of its kind, providing gamers with the most advanced switch technology on the market anywhere they go.”
Award-winning ingredients
The Razer Blade 15 remains the most awarded laptop in the Razer Blade family as its sleek and compact design paired with best-in-class hardware has proven to be a winning combination. The optical keyboard model features ultra-fast gaming performance packed into a thin design that includes an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 GPU, an Intel® Core™ i7-9750H 6-Core CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD storage.
Nestled front and center is a beautiful 15.6” Full HD 240Hz display, flanked by ultra-slim bezels and custom calibrated for an immersive and rich experience straight from the box. Lining the sides is an abundance of I/O such as an HDMI port, a mini display port, one Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C port, one USB Type-C port, and two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports.
PRICING & AVAILABILITY
The new optical laptop keyboard from Razer is currently available only in the Razer Blade 15 Advanced for $2,649 USD with more models to follow in 2020. The Razer Blade 15 with optical keyboard will be available today from Razer.com and select retailers in United States, Canada, and China and will be coming soon to Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.
Razer’s software platform, with over 70 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest online-to-offline digital payment networks in SE Asia.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers. ™
