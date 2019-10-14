Give the Gift of Memories This Holiday Season With ibi

The holiday season is about spending time with loved ones and creating cherished memories together. While we capture these priceless moments, many of us lack a simple way to manage them. ibi™, the smart photo manager from SanDisk®, a Western Digital brand (NASDAQ: WDC), is like giving friends and family their own personal cloud to keep their memories all in one place. It’s the perfect gift for those who need a simple, comprehensive solution to take control of their photos and videos, so they can enjoy them for years to come.

Available soon with 1TB1 of storage, ibi can store approximately 250,000 photos* or 100 hours of video** for just $129.99 MSRP. At this affordable price, ibi is an ideal holiday gift to help your loved ones seamlessly collect, organize and privately share their photos and videos.

Today, it is easy to capture memories, from family gatherings to baby’s first holiday season, with a quick tap on a smartphone, tablet or digital camera. However, the simplicity of capturing life’s moments is leaving many in a state of digital chaos. People have an abundance of cherished memories at their fingertips, but struggle to manage them all because it’s too overwhelming with photos and videos scattered across multiple devices and services. ibi aims to solve this problem by offering consumers a physical device that sits in their home, with the added convenience of “anywhere-access” to their photos and videos with its companion mobile app and an internet connection.

Key product features of ibi include:

Saves photos and videos in one place, ibi can import from phones, computers, USB drives, and popular cloud and social media accounts 2

Private sharing of individual photos or entire albums

Stream photos and videos directly to your TV with popular TV streaming devices 3 – a modern take on the family slideshow

– a modern take on the family slideshow Great value for a one-time cost and no subscriptions. ibi can be a lower cost alternative to some cloud services offering the same amount of space for a monthly subscription fee.

“There are many solutions available to help consumers share and manage their photos and videos, but nothing matches the unique capabilities of ibi,” said David Ellis, vice president of marketing, Western Digital. “With ibi, we put consumers in control of their content, giving them the peace of mind that their precious moments are in one place, backed up at home, easy to find and ready to privately share.”

Hitting the shelves just in time for holiday shopping, the new 1TB ibi will be available starting Oct. 14 at Best Buy stores nationwide. ibi is also available online at BestBuy.com, Amazon, Target.com and meetibi.com.

For more information about ibi, visit the website, or follow www.instagram.com/meetibi and www.facebook.com/meetibi.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk® and WD® brands.

Western Digital Technologies, Inc. is the seller of record and licensee in the Americas of SanDisk® products.

© 2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, the SanDisk logo, WD, ibi and the ibi logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products. Not all products are available in all regions of the world.

1 1TB = 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user capacity less.

2 Social Media or Cloud account registration may be required. Social Media and Cloud services may be changed, terminated or interrupted at any time and may vary by country.

3 Streaming services may be changed, terminated or interrupted at any time and may vary by country.

* Based on a 13.75MP, JPEG image with an average file size of 3.5MB. Examples of the number of photos that can be stored are provided for illustrative purposes only. Your results will vary based on resolution, content, file compression, file format, file size, host device, pre-loaded files, settings, software and other factors

** The number of hours for videos is based on the 1920*1080 Full HD @ 30fps, 145MB/min, DV format. Examples of the hours of video that can be stored are provided for illustrative purposes only. Your results will vary based on bit rate, content, file compression, file format, file size, host device, pre-loaded files, resolution, settings, software and other factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the expected availability, benefits, capabilities, capacity, performance and/or other features of the ibi smart photo manager. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate including, among others: changes to specifications from standards organizations, volatility in global economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components; actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the company's most recently filed periodic report, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005131/en/