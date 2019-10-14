WellSky Offers Predictive Analytics Technology Free to Home Health Clients in Preparation for Sweeping Regulatory Changes

|By Business Wire
October 14, 2019
WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, announced today that current home health clients can now utilize its recently launched WellSky Home Health CareInsights predictive analytics platform free of charge. WellSky’s 3,000 current home health clients can now sign up to receive complimentary access to CareInsights technology through March 31, 2020.
As tumultuous change continues to affect the home health industry, WellSky is dedicated to ensuring every client’s long-term success under a range of new challenges — including the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM), the Review Choice Demonstration (RCD), and the continued shift toward value-based care. This new CareInsights offering is one of many ways WellSky is proactively preparing its clients for sweeping changes demanded by these new mandates and industrywide trends. With PDGM taking effect in less than three months (Jan. 1, 2020), WellSky leadership is confident this move will help providers elevate care.
“I’ve worked in healthcare for over 20 years, and it’s clear that our home health clients are experiencing one of the most challenging regulatory eras this industry has ever seen,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “WellSky strives to ensure that all of our clients have every opportunity to succeed. We’re in this together, and that’s why we’re offering our most powerful technology completely free to clients. As the only home health EHR with built-in predictive analytics, we know that this innovation can make a measurable difference for agencies and help them continue delivering excellent patient care for years to come.”
WellSky Home Health CareInsights equips caregivers and care managers with the vital information they need to make informed, individualized clinical care decisions to improve the patient experience and enhance outcomes. CareInsights technology leverages historical data from more than 7 million home health episodes, and the technology delivers agencies meaningful population-level and patient-level insights in real-time. To ensure agencies can deploy the right clinical resources at the right time, the technology identifies each patient’s clinical and non-clinical risk factors — including hospitalization risk, social determinants of health, care setting suitability, and Low Utilization Payment Adjustment (LUPA) risk. This data is pulled from and directly accessible within WellSky’s comprehensive home health electronic health record (EHR) platform — empowering both clinicians and clinical managers with intelligence to drive better patient outcomes.
"WellSky puts the power of predictive analytics into the hands of every caregiver. With this unprecedented rollout of CareInsights across our 3,000 home health clients and over 300,000 clinical end users, WellSky will enable the largest utilization of machine learning technologies in post-acute healthcare,” said Ben Chapman, senior vice president and general manager of WellSky Home Health and Hospice. “We believe this historic investment will elevate patient outcomes and help providers survive and thrive in the coming months."
WellSky is demonstrating this cutting-edge solution at the 2019 National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) Annual Conference — held Oct. 13-15 in Seattle, Washington — where attendees can experience WellSky Home Health CareInsights firsthand. Attendees can visit WellSky at Booth #519 to see how it, along with WellSky’s portfolio of intuitive technology, empowers providers to deliver intelligent, individualized care.
To learn more about this offering, fill out this short online form. For more information about WellSky’s comprehensive suite of solutions and services, please visit WellSky.com.
About WellSky
WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. WellSky is leading the movement for smarter, whole-person care with a visionary approach that addresses individuals’ unique health and social circumstances. A portfolio company of TPG Capital, WellSky serves more than 10,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 30 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy, flourishing world. For more information, visit WellSky.com.
