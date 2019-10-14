Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Introduces New Multi-Axis Gimbal System Delivering Unmatched Reliability, Precision and Affordability

|By Business Wire
|
October 14, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions today introduced a new multi-axis gimbal system for military applications such as counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and air defense operations that offers the industry’s best combination of reliability, precision and affordability. The SPS-1000 is Cobham’s next-generation sensor positioning system (SPS) that accurately acquires, tracks, and points a variety of sensor payloads in harsh land, sea and airborne environments. The new positioner maximizes use of Military Commercial Off-the-Shelf (MILCOTS) components, leading to significant cost savings and lead-time reductions. Two key benefits of the SPS-1000 modular design approach are integral field-replaceable control electronics, which eliminates all external cables without any sacrifice in performance; and a reconfigurable design allowing for utmost payload flexibility.
Cobham's new SPS-1000 multi-axis gimbal system delivers unmatched reliability, performance and affordability (Photo: Business Wire)
“Cobham has a long history in developing multi-axis gimbal systems and a full range of high precision sensor positioning solutions,” said Jeff Hassannia, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Strategy and Technology, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “Our new SPS-1000 is designed with the goal to provide customers with a cost effective solution that can be delivered to the field in less time, and with low cost of ownership. It is truly a hallmark of Cobham’s SPS Series of Precision Positioners and offers the industry’s best combination of performance, delivery and affordability.”
About the new SPS-1000 Sensor Positioning System
Utilizing over 25 years of field-proven expertise in electronic imaging, signal processing, control systems and systems integration, Cobham’s scalable, modular, lightweight sensor positioning systems can easily support payloads ranging from five to 2,000 pounds. Designed to support payloads up to 150 pounds, the new SPS-1000 features brushless direct drive DC motors; absolute optical encoders; C-based firmware; as well as gyro stabilization/slip ring and customer I/O interface options. The SPS-1000 is priced at less than $150,000 in small unit quantities and will be available in January 2020. To view data sheet and more information, please visit www.cobham.com/positioners.
Cobham’s SPS-1000 Sensor Positioning System will be on display this week at AUSA 2019 in Washington, D.C. at Booth #1915.
About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), the U.S. subsidiary of Cobham plc operating under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the US Department of Defense, provides a number of mission-critical and specialized solutions for harsh environments. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions supplies defense, aerospace, security, medical and industrial markets with critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, and in the air and space, by moving data through off-the-shelf and customized products and subsystems including RF, microwave, and high reliability microelectronics, antenna apertures and motion control solutions. www.cobham.com/caes
About Cobham plc
Cobham offers an innovative range of technologies and services to solve challenging problems in commercial, defence and security markets, from deep space to the depths of the ocean.
We employ around 10,000 people primarily in the USA, UK, Europe and Australia, and have customers and partners in over 100 countries, with market leading positions in: wireless, audio, video and data communications, including satellite communications; defence electronics; air-to-air refueling; aviation services; life support and mission equipment. www.cobham.com
