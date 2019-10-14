Workforce Dimensions from Kronos Soars Past 600 Customers in First 18 Months

|By Business Wire
As more organizations recognize the benefits of delivering a future-ready experience to their workforce right now, Kronos Incorporated today announced soaring adoption of Workforce Dimensions: more than 600 customers have purchased the next-generation suite in its first 18 months of availability.
News Facts
- Workforce Dimensions is the only cloud-native, mobile-first, artificial intelligence-powered global workforce management solution in the market created to unburden managers and empower employees. Organizations can also include human resources (HR) and cloud payroll to deliver a unified, full-suite human capital management (HCM) experience.
- With unparalleled expertise and experience helping global customers worldwide navigate complex compliance requirements and cultural workplace nuances, adoption of Workforce Dimensions already reaches all key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Latin America, and North America.
- Global enterprises and organizations with complex workforce requirements across all industries, are adopting Workforce Dimensions. To date, Workforce Dimensions customers reach as high as 150,000 licenses. Significant customers include an international fashion retailer that purchased 95,000 licenses plus significant additional seasonal capacity; a restaurant chain employing more than 70,000 people at locations across the Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S.; one of the largest cancer treatment and research centers in the world; one of the largest U.S. grocers with thousands of stores and distribution centers; and one of the largest and most complex commuter rail systems in North America.
- Additional customers transforming the employee experience and driving business success with Workforce Dimensions include City of Santa Barbara, Community Bank, LondonEnergy, Mackenzie Health, MarketSource, and Modell’s.
- Workforce Dimensions continues to earn accolades from industry influencers: Ventana Research ranked Workforce Dimensions #1 on its 2019 Workforce Management Value Index; HRO Today recognized Workforce Dimensions with a 2019 TekTonic Award in the category “Innovation in Automation”; and AIMEE, the artificial intelligence (AI) engine for managers and employees that powers recommendations in Workforce Dimensions, has been honored by the AI Breakthrough Awards and the IT World Awards.
- For the innovations delivered to market by Workforce Dimensions, Kronos was named to Fast Company’s inaugural Top 50 Workplaces for Innovators list; featured in the short film “Disruption from Within,” produced by the Washington Post Brand Studio; and detailed its own transformation in the eBook “Making the 5HIFT: How Kronos Transformed from a Licensed Software Business to a SaaS Powerhouse.”
Supporting Quotes
-
Chris Todd, president, Kronos
“Workforce Dimensions is reshaping the future of work and transforming the employee experience. Hundreds of organizations around the world share the Kronos vision of unburdening managers and empowering employees, allowing everyone to focus on the parts of their jobs that they love and that make a difference for their customers and communities.”
-
Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research
“Enterprises have finally woken up to a truth many of us have long recognized: a better employee experience leads to a more engaged workforce. This will enhance customer satisfaction and drive business success. For organizations to deliver a truly modern employee experience, they must look for future-ready technology solutions that will reimagine antiquated processes and put their people at the center of everything.”
Supporting Resources
- Learn more about Workforce Dimensions.
- Ventana Research has ranked Workforce Dimensions #1 in the “2019 Workforce Management Value Index Vendor and Category Report.”
- Read Gartner’s report, “Prepare Yourself for the Future of Workforce Management.”
- Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how to transform employee engagement into a growth strategy in his book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
