Netsmart Delivering Hands-on Training to Home Health Agencies in Anticipation of PDGM

Netsmart announced today that it is on track to meet technology development milestones to accommodate new regulatory requirements as directed by the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM). The healthcare IT company will bring relevant training opportunities directly to its home health clients through a nationwide roadshow, ensuring client organizations are prepared well ahead of the Jan. 1, 2020 effective date.

As the most significant home health payment update since the 2000 introduction of the Prospective Payment System (PPS), updates brought by PDGM will impact every facet of the home health industry, from care delivery to business operations. Netsmart has optimized its systems and made PDGM experts available to help prepare and navigate clients through these impending changes toward long-term success.

“Agencies may be feeling overwhelmed if they have not yet established a strategic plan for implementing PDGM,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “With the impending changes being required to be implemented in less than 90 days, agencies must ensure they are prepared. Technology will be a key differentiator between agencies who are successful and those that are not. There is a lot to prepare for, but as a committed partner, we’re working to make the transition as effortless and painless as possible for our clients.”

Since PDGM was issued as a final rule in October 2018, Netsmart has been working to ensure clients are prepared when changes take effect in 2020. Netsmart is bringing training and educational opportunities directly to home health providers at various locations nationwide to help them prepare for the transition. These live sessions will provide participants with hands-on training and expert guidance on newly developed PDGM workflows, along with the chance to engage with Netsmart PDGM experts and get highly-focused information related to the upcoming transition. Attendees will also be provided with training materials to share with colleagues and other staff. Netsmart clients outside the roadshow cities will have a chance to join remote training sessions.

Additionally, all home health agencies attending the annual National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC) Conference and Expo Oct. 13 – 15 in Seattle are encouraged to visit Netsmart at booth 700 and healthcare advisory services provider McBee at booth 819 to find out more about how they can prepare for success in the new payment environment.

“Adopting the new PDGM workflows will require time to prepare,” said Netsmart Senior Vice President of Post-Acute Dawn Iddings. “We moved early and invested resources in delivering a development plan that completes workflows far enough in advance to allow agencies to participate in hands-on training. It’s not enough just to complete the technology solution – Netsmart considers the finish line to be the seamless adoption and long-term success of new PDGM updates.”

Netsmart technology optimization for PDGM compliance is designed to meet complex requirements while automating workflows, reducing the burden on staff from a clinical, operational and financial perspective. Access to thorough analytics delivers relevant patient population insight related to PDGM, including data vital to identify trends and measure operational success, mitigate risk and build referral relationships. With enhanced technology developed from an in-depth understanding of the new regulations, home health providers are positioned to thrive under PDGM.

“Our partners and clients in home health have a lot on their plates to be prepared for with the new regulatory requirements,” said Valentine. “The change includes complexities that can be challenging to navigate. As a dedicated partner, we are ensuring our clients are poised not only to survive but thrive in the new year and new payment environment. Our approach to building technology and expertise surrounding PDGM has been strategically designed to do much of the heavy lifting for this transition, so our clients have everything they need to grow and flourish Jan. 1 and beyond.”

Agencies attending the NAHC Conference and Expo can click here to schedule a demo and chat with a Netsmart expert to learn more about solutions and services or click to schedule a meeting with McBee experts to learn more about ways to prepare for PDGM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005173/en/