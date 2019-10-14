Entisys360 Wins CRN Triple Crown Award

|By Business Wire
Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization, security, automation and cloud first solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Entisys360 as a 2019 Triple Crown Award winner.
CRN Triple Crown Award winners rank among the largest IT solution providers in North America in terms of revenue on the Solution Provider 500 list. They are also among the fastest-growing organizations in the channel today on the Fast Growth 150 list and have made the Tech Elite 250 list by receiving the highest-level certifications from leading vendors. It is a great accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these lists, so being named to all three deserves special attention.
“Entisys360 is honored to be recognized again by CRN as one of the industry’s top IT solution providers,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “We are especially proud of our growing team of experts who are committed to helping our clients align their technology initiatives with your business goals. We are grateful to have the best team in the business, one that not only offers a deep bench of technical expertise, but a broad skill set that enables our customers to select and deploy today’s best-of-breed advanced infrastructure, cloud, end user computing, security and automation solutions.”
Now in its sixth year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that outshine their IT channel peers. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.
“Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta — they’re among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize these solution providers as Triple Crown Award winners for their exceptional achievements across the IT channel.”
As a trusted advisor to companies across the healthcare, financial services, state and local government, education, and entertainment sectors, Entisys360 has a proven track record built on decades of relevant expertise. Among the many distinctions Entisys360 holds are Citrix Platinum Partner; Cisco Premier Partner; VMware Premier Partner; HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Gold Partner; Microsoft Gold Partner; and Red Hat Advanced Partner.
Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.
“We would also like to congratulate M7 Global Partners’ members AEC Group, which are also being recognized this year a CRN Triple Crown Award winner,” added Strohl.
This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.
About Entisys360
Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization, security, automation and cloud first solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.
With more than three decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 not only serves government agencies and educational institutions, but also focuses on mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial and legal services sectors.
The Entisys360 corporate headquarter office is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif., Pasadena, Calif. and San Diego, Calif. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.
