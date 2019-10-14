Sweden Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
October 14, 2019 11:35 AM EDT
The "Sweden - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Sweden's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Sweden's telecom market includes mature mobile and broadband sectors which have been stimulated by the progressive investment of the main telcos in developing new technologies. The country retains one of the best developed LTE infrastructures in the region, while its network operators will be well positioned to expand services based on 5G once additional spectrum is made available to them in early 2020.
The country also has one of the highest fibre broadband penetration rates in Europe and is aiming to provide a 1Gb/s broadband service to 98% of the population by 2025. The methodology to achieve this rests on regulatory measures supported by public funds, as well as on the auction of spectrum.
Most mobile subscribers make use of mobile broadband, which in many cases is a viable alternative to fixed-line broadband services. Given the capabilities of 5G technologies, mobile broadband is likely to be the main platform for many Swedes, particularly in rural areas. This is supported by market competition, which has driven down access pricing.
In the fixed-line broadband segment, the number of DSL subscribers is falling steadily as customers continue to migrate to fibre networks. There is also competition from HFC infrastructure, with the main cableco Com Hem, now owned by Tele2, offering fibre-based broadband and investing in services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard.
Considerable investment in mobile networks has also made mobile broadband a fast-growing sector, with LTE-based services available in most rural areas not covered by fixed-line infrastructure, and with 5G to be integral to the overall broadband platform in coming years.
This report assesses key aspects of the Swedish telecom market, providing data on fixed network services and profiling the main players. It also reviews the key regulatory issues, including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier pre-selection and NGN open access. The report also analyses the mobile market, providing data on network operators and their strategies in a highly competitive environment. In addition, the report considers the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including analyses of market dynamics and the main operators, as well as providing subscriber forecasts.
Key Developments:
- Telecom sector revenue showed a slight decline in 2018
- Tele2 sells out of Kazakhstan and Croatia
- Swedish Parliament asks the government to consider selling the state's 37.3% interest in Telia
- Fixed-line telephony penetration continues downward slide
- Ice Group sells its LTE provider Netett Sverige
- Regulator to auction 3.4-3.8GHz licenses in March 2020
- Tele2 and Telia to phase out 3G services by 2025
- Telia trials 5G providing up to 900Mb/s
- Tele2 and Com Hem merger completed
- Government promotes a new broadband strategy to 2025
- Telia completes G.fast field trials to deliver 1Gb/s services
- Com Hem launches a 1.2Gb/s fibre service
- Telia commits to SEK5 billion investment to connect up to one million households with FttP
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key statistics
1.1 Country overview
2. Telecommunications market
2.1 Market analysis
3. Regulatory environment
3.1 Historical overview
3.2 Regulatory authority
3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation
3.4 Privatisation
3.5 Interconnect
3.6 Access
3.7 Number Portability (NP)
3.8 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
3.9 Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)
4. Fixed network operators
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Telia Company
4.3 Tele2
4.4 Telenor Sweden
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
5.1 Overview of the national telecom network
5.2 VoIP
5.3 International infrastructure
5.4 Smart infrastructure
6. Broadband market
6.1 Introduction and statistical overview
6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
6.5 Other fixed broadband services
7. Digital economy
7.1 eGovernment
7.2 eHealth
8. Mobile communications
8.1 Market analysis
8.2 Mobile statistics
8.3 Mobile infrastructure
8.4 Mobile voice
8.5 Mobile data
8.6 Mobile broadband
8.7 Regulatory issues
8.8 Major mobile operators
8.9 Mobile content and applications
9. Appendix Historic data
Companies Mentioned
- BAS
- Com Hem
- Hi3G Sweden
- Net1
- PiteEnergi
- Tele2
- Telenor Sweden
- Telia Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b5yki
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005504/en/
