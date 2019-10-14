Global Enterprise Content Management Market Forecast to 2024: Increasing Mobile Adoption, Expansion to AEC/BIM/EPC/EIM, Large-scale Group ECM, Privacy and Regulatory Concerns, M&A - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|October 14, 2019 11:54 AM EDT
The "Global Enterprise Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The researchers expect revenues for the global ECM market to increase from $5.35 billion in 2018 to $11.80 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2018 to 2024.
Though a mature market, the growth will rise steadily over the forecast period, as a large number of vendors attempt to meet the demand for ever-increasing content and greater regulations are being put in place for protecting consumer data.
Enterprise content management (ECM) solutions are large-scale, multifunctional, cross-platform content management systems designed to address the structured and unstructured content management needs of a range of organizational types and sizes. ECM solutions enable enterprises to capture, store, organize, manage, and deliver content in a seamless manner, ultimately equipping end-users with pertinent information at all points in time. ECM solutions handle an ever-increasing array of content types including, but not limited to, documents, records, images, and video. Though the value proposition of an ECM is vertical agnostic, these solutions are used across several enterprise functional areas and lines of business.
Enterprises commonly deploy ECM as a point solution to fulfil specific organizational needs such as document management, file management, records management, or case management. As the market has evolved and enterprises have matured in their use of such point solutions, the demand has increased for ECM solutions that are unified software platforms rather than a multitude of isolated applications that do not talk to each other. With enterprises viewing content management more strategically, facilitating easy data discovery and enhancing collaborative workflows are growing on the list of enterprise priorities.
Research Scope
- Global market trend analyses, including market drivers and restraints
- Detailed revenue forecasts for the total ECM market
- A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis The base year of this enterprise content management study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2024. The research highlights key trends impacting the global ECM market and outlines future implications.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the ECM market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What factors will drive the ECM market growth? What challenges will deter its growth?
- What does the current ECM competitive landscape look like? How will this landscape evolve?
- What segments are most rapidly adopting ECM solutions? How will this market evolve?
- How do ECM adoption patterns differ by region? What are the revenue breakdowns by region, NALA/EMEA/APAC?
- What technology trends are shaping the ECM market today? What disruptions are on the horizon?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Digital Media Value Chain
- Market Overview - Introduction
- Market Overview - Scope and Regions
- Market Overview - Features and Functionality
- Market Overview - Vertical Definitions
- Market Definitions
- ECM Value Proposition
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Segmentation by Vertical Market
- Market Distribution Channels
Drivers and Restraints - Total ECM Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends - Total ECM Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis Discussion
- Percent Revenue by Deployment Methodology
- Percent Revenue by Nature of Contract
- Percent Revenue by Product Types
Market Trends - Total ECM Market
- Changing Buyer Landscape
- Mobile Opportunity
- Security
- Demand for Better Integration
- Hybrid and Cloud ECM Solutions Driving Adoption
- Open Source ECM Adoption
- Big Data in ECM
- Pricing Trends
Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total ECM Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Discussion
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Discussion
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Mobile Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion to AEC/BIM/EPC/EIM
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Large-scale Group ECM
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Privacy and Regulatory Concerns
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Mergers and Acquisitions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Healthcare Segment Analysis
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast - NALA
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
Financial Services Segment Analysis
Government Segment Analysis
Manufacturing Segment Analysis
Others Segments Analysis
NALA Analysis
EMEA Analysis
APAC Analysis
The Last Word - Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c37493
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005522/en/
