 Cohesity Positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 14, 2019 12:12 PM EDT
Cohesity today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Visionary in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions1. Gartner evaluated Cohesity among 12 total vendors in the report. Three vendors are recognized as a Visionary.
Cohesity’s vision is to empower customers around the world to do much more with backup data by solving the critical challenge of mass data fragmentation. With mass data fragmentation, massive volumes of enterprise data are spread across a myriad of locations, infrastructure silos, and management systems. The data is hard to protect, difficult to manage, and impossible to derive insights from long-term. Cohesity consolidates these silos onto one easy-to-manage platform, making it simple to back up data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge, as well as to bring applications directly to the data, which makes the data much more productive.
According to Gartner, “The data center backup and recovery solutions Magic Quadrant focuses on vendors that deliver backup and recovery solutions to protect enterprise data center workloads.” Gartner also stated in the report that “The data center backup and recovery market is rapidly changing as it addresses I&O leaders’ needs for simpler, more agile and cost-optimized solutions.”
“Cohesity set out to rethink backup from the ground up. We believe Gartner has recognized Cohesity for its completeness of vision because our approach to modern data management is truly unique and stands out in the industry,” said Mohit Aron, founder and CEO, Cohesity. “With Cohesity, our customers are empowered to easily backup their data, consolidate fragmented silos, decrease data copies, increase compliance readiness, and utilize applications to maximize the value of their data -- all from one platform, using one user interface.”
Cohesity also has a 4.7 out of 5 overall rating in the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions on Gartner Peer Insights, based on 276 ratings, as of 11 October 2019. The company was also named a February 2018 and November 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice.
Cohesity continues to build out its vision and has announced several key innovations this year:
- The unique ability to make backup data even more productive by running applications from Cohesity and third parties directly on the Cohesity DataPlatform through Cohesity MarketPlace.
-
New security offerings:
- The Cohesity CyberScan application leverages backup data to discover and assess the vulnerabilities, or the security risk posture of an enterprise’s IT environment.
- The Cohesity Anti-Ransomware Solution offers a complete set of defense capabilities that protect, detect, and respond to ransomware attacks.
- Comprehensive backup, recovery, and data management for both traditional and modern workloads – including NoSQL, Hadoop, software as a service (SaaS), and containers – all on one web-scale platform.
- Enterprise-grade backup and recovery as a service for applications running on Google Cloud.
- A new application, Cohesity Runbook, that automates the process of moving workloads between on-premises data centers and the public cloud – a critical need as more organizations rely on the cloud for everything from dev/test to security to disaster recovery.
- The ability to accelerate application development by providing dev/test teams with a self-service provisioning model that gives them rapid access to backup data when they need it through the Cohesity Agile Dev and Test solution.
What Customers Are Saying:
“Cohesity has reduced backup and restore times so significantly that at first it almost wasn’t believable compared to our previous environment. We now exceed the backup SLAs for Epic, have more than 50 times data reduction, and gained time savings of 70 percent for backup and restore. We are confident Cohesity will scale to meet future requirements and keep up with exponential data growth at Riverside Healthcare.”
–Troy Cailteux, system administrator, Riverside Healthcare
“For us, Cohesity’s ease of deployment, its operational simplicity, and its professional support were the deciding factors."
–Andreas Kühne, lead global IT infrastructure services, Sensirion AG
“We have seen great results with Cohesity. We now have a team of people that can back up and restore our environment. There are massive advantages in having a product that’s straightforward and simple enough that any one of the team can do it, as well as introducing a good bit of risk mitigation.”
–Michael Lawrence, IT operations manager, Vita Group
To access the full Gartner report, please visit here.
1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions” by Santhosh Rao, Chandra Mukhyala, and Nik Simpson; October 10, 2019.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Cohesity
Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for test/dev and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that makes it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005530/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT