eMoney Advisor Presents New Research Findings and Product Roadmap during Day 1 of Annual Summit

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 14, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today kicked off Day 1 of the 2019 eMoney Summit, the industry’s premier event for planning-led financial advisory professionals, at the Fairmount Hotel in Austin, Texas. The three-day event is being held through Wednesday, Oct. 16.
This year’s theme, “The Heart of Advice,” was inspired by eMoney research that captures opinions of nearly 1,000 advisors and end-clients. eMoney CEO Ed O’Brien revealed highlights of the findings during his opening keynote, which summarized how critical it is for advisors to marry the emotional and psychological elements of behavioral finance with the scientific, data-driven aspects of wealth management.
The research identified the various elements of an exceptional client experience, along with end-clients’ preferences for which attributes are most important in an advisor. When asked to rank which trait was most important to them:
- 66% of end-clients prefer advisors who are knowledgeable about investing, financial products and the market and apply that knowledge to develop solid financial strategies and keep clients grounded.
- 23% of end-clients favor advisors who are relational, prioritize being available and responsive to clients and have values-based conversations to produce mutual understanding.
- 11% of end-clients prefer advisors who use technology to provide a personalized experience and model the impact of decisions.
The research also found that external events, such as market volatility or a negative life event, can cause end-clients’ preferences to change. For instance, during an unplanned, negative life event, those end-clients who typically preferred their advisors be more relational and emotionally available cited a preference toward advisors who are grounded in the facts to help them through the event. The opposite was true of those end-clients who initially sought out more analytical advisors. These end-clients preferred a more relational and compassionate approach from their advisor during times of uncertainty.
“Advisors have to continually assess their clients’ preferences to know what resonates most. Being at the heart of advice is about truly understanding your clients and adjusting your style to deliver an experience that is personalized and tailored to their needs and expectations,” said O’Brien.
Following O’Brien’s presentation, Jess Liberi, eMoney’s Head of Product, previewed eMoney’s product roadmap by first sharing the phases of a successful, long-term relationship – listening and understanding, learning and action, and surprising and delighting. She then explained how eMoney products and features – both current and forthcoming – help advisors facilitate these phases.
New products and services include:
- eMoney Access for Enterprises: An API solution that provides access to planning, client fact data, document storage and other features found within the eMoney platform through a developer storefront.
- eMoney Accelerate: An in-depth, practice management and consulting program with Certified Financial Planners (CFP ®) from eMoney’s Financial Planning Group. eMoney Accelerate is ideal for firms looking to push their business to the next level.
Highly anticipated roadmap items coming in 2020 include:
- Salesforce Plugin: New integration between eMoney and Salesforce – accessible via the Salesforce App Exchange -- allows for single sign-on, streamlines workflow, and provides a unified view of client data across financial planning and CRM platforms.
- Automated Marketing Campaigns: With this new, simplified campaign workflow and automation in Advisor Branded Marketing, users will be able to schedule and launch targeted content campaigns to generate and nurture leads through digital channels in just a few clicks.
- Advanced Planning: Enhancements to eMoney’s leading comprehensive financial planning solution include a unified experience in the Decision Center with access to plan details and reports. Through a single interface, advisors gain the flexibility to engage in interactive conversations with their clients on any topic, over any period, to any level of granularity.
- Client Experience: The next generation of eMoney’s award-winning Client Portal will be more personalized than ever before with a customizable and guided onboarding experience that’s tailored to clients’ unique needs and financial situations.
- Performance Measurement: This product provides investors with greater peace of mind and a better understanding of their investment portfolio by introducing financial goals as the new benchmark for investment performance.
- Advanced Analytics: An update to eMoney’s current offering, this enhanced solution will harness the power of analytics to spot business opportunities, track client progress, and take proactive steps to improve efficiency across all aspects of the advisor experience.
- Proposal Generation: Advisors gain the ability to incorporate proposals into the plan with a tool that brings financial planning and investment proposals together onto a single, seamless platform experience.
- Fee Billing: This intelligent and flexible tool offers a streamlined and user-friendly interface developed to support traditional asset-based billing as well as subscription billing.
- Project Avocado: A to-be-named client-led financial wellness app that will help users understand their overall financial health and encourage them to make small behavioral changes over time that can materially impact their financial situations.
“Exceeding expectations and providing a gold standard client experience will mean that there will be times when you provide sound financial advice, and there will be times when you must act as your clients' coach, motivator, guide, problem-solver or even therapist,” Liberi said to the audience of 1,300 during her presentation.
“And through the highs or the lows, the good times or the bad, you will be there for your clients to both surprise and delight. As your technology partner, eMoney is committed to helping you do just that,” she added.
Throughout the Summit, attendees will collectively participate in more than 1,000 one-on-one training sessions with eMoney coaches; 10 hours of CFP ® Continuing Education credits; and more than 70 break-out presentations covering diverse topics, including cyber-security, marketing, client relationships, advanced planning techniques, market volatility, charitable giving, and artificial intelligence, among others. In addition, advisors have an opportunity to offer real-time feedback on four features already included in the product roadmap by participating in the new eMoney Ideation Lab.
The 2019 eMoney Summit is proudly sponsored by Fidelity Investments, United Capital, a Goldman Sachs Company, and 25 industry partners. To view the entire agenda and get more information about the Summit, please visit https://info.emoneyadvisor.com/summit-2019#agenda.
For real-time updates on the Summit, follow eMoney on Twitter (https://twitter.com/eMoneyAdvisor) or search the hashtag #eMoneySummit19.
About eMoney Advisor, LLC
eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney’s solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 60,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005453/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT