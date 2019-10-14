Acronis Advances Cyber Protection, Making Traditional Backup and Data Protection Obsolete

|By Business Wire
|
October 14, 2019
Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced several new cyber protection solutions – Acronis Cyber Protect, Acronis Cyber Platform and Acronis Cyber Infrastructure – that will revolutionize how the industry solves modern data protection and cybersecurity challenges.
Introduced at the inaugural Acronis Global Cyber Summit currently being held in Miami FL, Acronis’ new solutions deliver modern cyber protection capabilities to replace the legacy solutions that no longer meet modern IT challenges.
The ability to trust data is a major challenge of the modern digital world for execution of data-driven decisions. The rising adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence allows businesses to quickly and effectively make business decisions, while requiring the collection, storage and use of data that can be trusted. The growing number of devices and distribution of data between multiple devices, locations and cloud services creates complexity in infrastructure, and this decentralized infrastructure is more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Acronis builds on the expertise of protecting its 500,000 business customers and 5.5 million home users with Acronis Active Protection technology stopping over 400,000 ransomware attacks in 2018, saving businesses and individuals hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
“Today’s reliance on data is creating new challenges that companies have never had to face before and their legacy solutions were never designed to handle,” said Serguei Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. “A new approach to data management and protection is needed to meet these modern challenges – one that addresses the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data. Acronis calls these the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, or SAPAS, and our suite of cyber protection solutions are designed specifically to address all of the vectors.”
Available through Acronis’ worldwide network of more than 50,000 partners, the new and updated solutions include:
- Acronis Cyber Protect, integrates seven key cyber protection capabilities into one easy-to-use solution – including backup, disaster recovery, AI-based protection against malware, data authenticity certification and validation, vulnerability assessments, patch management and remote monitoring and management.
- Acronis Cyber Platform, provides developers and ISVs the ability to customize, extend and integrate Acronis Cyber Protection solutions.
- Acronis Cyber Infrastructure, delivers cost-efficient, easy-to-use and reliable hyper-converged infrastructure optimized for cyber protection deployments.
“Cybersecurity and data protection have traditionally been treated as separate disciplines, but enterprise appetites for data and analysis make this delineation increasingly difficult to maintain. We advise organizations to embrace this change and use data growth and digital transformation initiatives as an opportunity to adopt the concepts of cyber protection,” said IDC’s Andrew Smith, Research Manager, Enterprise Infrastructure. “Organizations that pursue a comprehensive cyber protection program will be better protected against data loss, data theft and data manipulation.”
Acronis’ newly announced solutions provide easy, efficient and secure cyber protection due to the complete integration at the business, user interface, management, product and technology levels. As a result, customers get better protection, higher availability of systems and significantly lower overhead to support the solution than any other of non-integrated solutions.
Acronis Cyber Protect
Acronis Cyber Protect is the first all-in-one cyber protection solution covering all parts of NIST Cybersecurity Framework – Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover. All of Acronis Cyber Protect’s capabilities are available through a single lightweight agent, managed from a modern management console with a web experience optimized for mobile devices.
Acronis Cyber Platform
The platform is the foundation of the all Acronis services, and features a series of APIs supported by software development kits (SDK) and sample code. By accessing the platform, partners can differentiate from their competition by protecting new data sources, supporting new data storage locations, implementing new data management functionality, and enhancing their applications with cyber protection.
“Acronis is a close partner and marketplace leader,” said Jeff Bishop, Chief Product Officer, ConnectWise. “The company has held the innovation banner high in the fast-growing convergence of data protection and cybersecurity. We are excited to have a role in the Acronis Cyber Platform through meaningful mutual integrations, which will certainly elevate the end-user experience.”
Acronis Cyber Infrastructure
A universal software-defined infrastructure solution that uses industry-standard hardware and combines compute, software-defined network, block, file, and object storage workloads. Made specifically for cyber protection workloads, Acronis Cyber Infrastructure offers the lowest cost on the market for secondary data storage and management, as well as a reliable and secure environment for running the Acronis Cyber Platform and solutions based on the platform.
About Acronis
Acronis leads the world in cyber protection - solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1000 and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT