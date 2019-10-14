Nanometrics and Rudolph Technologies Jointly Announce Combined Company Is Expected to Hold 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on November 7, 2019

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) and Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC), today announced they expect to jointly release 2019 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019, subject to the closing of their previously announced merger of equals, which is expected to close before the end of October, subject to receipt of requisite stockholder approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. In conjunction with this anticipated joint release, the combined company is expected to host a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet. The call will take place:

November 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

To participate in the call, please dial 888-394-8218 (Domestic) or +1-720-452-9217 (International), reference confirmation code 3449338 at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available at www.nanometrics.com and www.rudolphtech.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least fifteen (15) minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 7:30 p.m. ET on November 7 until 7:30 p.m. ET on November 14, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (Domestic) or +1-719-457-0820 (International) at any time during that period and use audio replay passcode 34493384. A replay will also be available at www.nanometrics.com and www.rudolphtech.com.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated (“Nanometrics”) is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection solutions used primarily in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, as well as in the fabrication of other solid-state devices and components in the optoelectronic, LED and storage industries, and more recently in the industrial, aerospace and scientific research markets. Nanometrics’ process control solutions include automated and integrated metrology systems as well as software and analytics that measure and monitor key elements of device performance and yield, such as critical dimensions, device structures, surface shape and profile, overall topography and various thin film properties, including three-dimensional features and film thickness, as well as the optical, electrical and material properties of various substrates, devices and components. Nanometrics’ solutions enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor and other advanced markets. The company maintains its headquarters in Milpitas, California, with sales and service offices worldwide. Nanometrics is traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NANO. Nanometrics’ website is http://www.nanometrics.com.

About Rudolph

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (“Rudolph”) is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of defect inspection, lithography, process control metrology, and process control software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. Rudolph delivers comprehensive solutions throughout the fab with its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market of their devices. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Rudolph supports its customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found on Rudolph’s website at www.rudolphtech.com.

