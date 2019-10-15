GoFundMe™ Announces GoFundMe Charity™ Free Enterprise Fundraising Software For Nonprofits

|By Business Wire
|October 15, 2019 12:01 AM EDT
Today, GoFundMe, the world’s largest social fundraising platform, announced two new offerings: GoFundMe Charity™, a new fundraising suite for nonprofits, and the Donate Button by GoFundMe, an easy way to accept donations anywhere online. GoFundMe Charity™ will give charities of all sizes access to enterprise-level fundraising software and new features, powered by the social fundraising expertise of GoFundMe. Beginning in November, the new products will be available to millions of nonprofits.
“Our goal of creating the internet’s giving layer is to make fundraising easier and more effective for everyone—whether you’re an individual, a team, a nonprofit, or a corporation,” said Rob Solomon, CEO of GoFundMe. “With GoFundMe Charity, we’re helping charities streamline fundraising efforts to become more successful by: providing our social fundraising knowledge, introducing them to our community who have made hundreds of millions of donations, and giving them the essential tools and software they need, all with no subscription fees. Regardless of size or budget, we want to empower nonprofits to reach new audiences, raise money more efficiently, and further their missions.”
GoFundMe Charity™ offers a set of powerful new features, including:
- “No Platform Fee” Model and Flexible Pricing Plans: Nonprofits can save more than just their subscription fees. As an industry first, GoFundMe Charity™ also offers its customers two transaction-based pricing plans: either a guaranteed 0% platform fee with an option for donors to leave a voluntary “tip” for GoFundMe’s services and support, or a flexible option with donor-covered fees.
- Advanced Data Reporting: Nonprofits quickly receive the crucial data insights they need to track and measure success through the new Report Center. Capabilities also include: the ability to build custom queries, tools for data visualization, and the option to schedule reports. Charities will also receive reports on personal fundraisers raising money on their behalf, both currently and historically, on GoFundMe.
- Free Integrations with CRM Tools: GoFundMe Charity™ uploads data directly into industry-leading CRM and marketing programs, such as Salesforce, Mailchimp, and Constant Contact to help charities grow and retain donors.
- Registration and Ticketing Tools for Events of all Sizes: Whether a simple RSVP for a backyard BBQ fundraiser, a large multi-team endurance event, or gala, people can manage the registration and ticketing components of a fundraising event—from any device, any time, with all the data in one place.
- Customizable campaigns to reflect the brand: With no developer coding required, nonprofits can easily customize buttons, logos, donation and fundraising pages, and ticket and registration components to match their brand and fundraising needs.
In addition to the robust features of GoFundMe Charity™, GoFundMe is also launching a new, easy way for nonprofits to collect donations from any website:
- Donate Button by GoFundMe: The button can be embedded into any third-party website as an effective way to collect donations immediately, without setting up a GoFundMe Charity™ account or campaign. By using the Donate Button by GoFundMe, nonprofits receive the power of GoFundMe’s payments platform, including full access to donor analysis, automated receipts, recurring payments, easy reconciliation, and dedicated customer support. The button can be customized with suggested donation amounts, branding and colors to fit their site, and it has plug-ins for WordPress. and other popular content management systems.
“Social fundraising is a critical component of our ACS fundraising strategy and we’re excited to leverage GoFundMe as an innovative way to reach new audiences to help attack cancer and make fundraising easier,” said Ben Kaplan, managing director, digital products and innovation, American Cancer Society. “GoFundMe Charity has all the features needed to help participants engage in our Raise Your Way campaigns to help us achieve our mission to save lives from cancer.”
All current CrowdRise by GoFundMe fundraisers will continue to receive the support and access to the tools and features they rely on, without interruption. Starting in November, these charities will have access to all of the new offerings from GoFundMe Charity™ and will seamlessly move over to the new product without any effort on their end.
“Having real-time analysis on the fundraising efforts of Boston Marathon® runners and a centralized online platform is vital to the continued success of our programs,” said Thomas Crohan, vice president and counsel of John Hancock Corporate Responsibility & Government Relations. “We will continue to focus on creating meaningful social impact with GoFundMe Charity.”
GoFundMe Charity™ also gives new charities access to robust tools that budgets might not otherwise allow. This includes charities that have grown out of successful GoFundMe campaigns and expanded their fundraising needs.
“My nonprofit wouldn’t exist without GoFundMe,” said Katie Blomquist, founder and executive director of Going Places, a nonprofit bringing joy to children in need. “As a new nonprofit, being able to access all the tools GoFundMe Charity gives me, from a company everyone knows and trusts, is an incredible relief. It’s just me and three interns, so if I can be out spreading awareness for Going Places and spending less time worrying about operations, it means I can help more kids.”
To learn more about GoFundMe Charity’s new features and flexible pricing, or to sign up now, visit: charity.gofundme.com.
About GoFundMe
Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest free social fundraising platform, with billions raised by tens of millions of donors. GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005724/en/
