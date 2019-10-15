Swim anywhere, train everywhere with the Garmin Swim™ 2, a GPS smartwatch with underwater wrist-based heart rate

|By Business Wire
Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Garmin Swim 2, a GPS swimming smartwatch that can be used in the pool or in open water to monitor heart rate at the wrist1 while also tracking distance, pace, stroke count and distance per stroke. What’s more, advanced features for timed sets and logging drills, as well as the new auto rest feature, make the Garmin Swim 2 ideal for all swim levels.
“No matter where you decide to swim, the new Garmin Swim 2 will track your workout,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Designed for all types of swimming enthusiasts, from frequent fitness swimmers to competitive, Masters or open water swimmers, this GPS smartwatch will not only help you train better in the water, but also monitor other key health metrics throughout the day.”
In addition to monitoring underwater wrist-based heart rate during swim activities, the Garmin Swim 2 records distance, pace, stroke count, stroke type and swolf score to help gauge swimming efficiency. What’s more, open-water swim mode uses built-in GPS for swims in lakes, oceans or rivers while additionally recording stroke distance. For those who prefer swimming in the pool, the Garmin Swim 2 includes advanced features like drill logging, custom workouts, timed rests and pacing alerts to help users stay on track.
Designed to be worn all day, the Garmin Swim 2 tracks steps, monitors sleep quality and more. With an array of connected features2, the Garmin Swim 2 lets users stay in touch with the rest of the world, even while on the move. When paired with a compatible smartphone, it automatically uploads to Garmin Connect™, an online fitness community where users can analyze their activity, track their progress and create custom workouts. Directly from the wrist, users will be able to receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more.
The Garmin Swim 2 features up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 13 hours in GPS and optical heart rate (OHR) mode and up to 72 hours in pool and OHR mode. It is available now in slate or whitestone and has a suggested retail price of $249.99.
The Garmin Swim 2 is the latest innovation from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment that develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.
1 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy
2 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble
About Garmin International, Inc.
Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Swim and Garmin Connect are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
