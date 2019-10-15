Dynabook Adds 3- and 4-Year Warranty With On-Site Support Standard to New Laptops

|By Business Wire
October 15, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), today announced a new, premium standard warranty called +Care ServiceSM warranty1. Available for three years on feature configurations and four years on Build-to-Order models, +Care Service warranty is offered standard on select Dynabook-branded laptops, including the recently announced Portégé® X30-F, Portégé A30-E, Tecra® X40-F and Tecra X50-F. The new warranty is also available on the popular Tecra A50-EC.
In addition to multi-year warranty coverage terms and at no additional cost to the customer, Dynabook is bundling On-Site service and allows customers access to the organization’s service and support network for Technical Phone Support, Depot Repair, Carry-In and Customer Replaceable Parts services at no additional cost to the customer.
"Created to surpass the industry's standard one-year warranty, our +Care Service warranty offers customers a unique peace-of-mind knowing their Dynabook laptop is protected beyond the first year of use," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. “Our products are known for their quality and reliability, and the +Care Service warranty is the perfect complement to demonstrate the confidence we have in our laptops and the commitment we have in keeping our customers up and running.”
Committed to quality, reliability and durability, the company designs, engineers and rigorously tests its laptops in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver greater peace of mind. All of the Dynabook-branded laptops featuring the +Care Service warranty are designed to pass the US military (MIL-STD-810G) testing methodology for strength and durability by having undergone military-grade drop, temperature, humidity and dustproof testing to demonstrate its overall robustness.
Feature Comparison
Standard
New +Care ServiceSM
New +Care ServiceSM
Warranty Term
1 Year
3 Years
4 Years
Technical Phone Support
1 Year
3 Years
4 Years
Customer Replaceable Parts
•
•
•
Depot Service Center
•
•
•
International Carry-In Service
•
•
•
On-Site Service
•
•
The comprehensive and flexible +Care Service warranty includes access to the organization’s service and support network, including technical phone support and four convenient service options.
- Technical Phone Support Service: The first step in diagnosis is Dynabook’s complimentary phone support, manned by the organization’s highly trained phone techs, which are key to getting customers back to business. The phone support number is 800-457-7777.
- Depot Repair Service: With a U.S.-based depot center, Dynabook is able to quickly coordinate the shipment of a customer’s Dynabook-branded laptop back to our Depot Center and perform the necessary repairs to return customer back to peak operating performance. Dynabook covers all shipping costs associated with this feature.
- Carry-In Service: With more than 1,000 Dynabook Authorized Service Providers (ASP) around the world, +Care Service warranty customers can bring their Dynabook-branded laptop into an ASP in the United States or internationally for quick and convenient service.
- Customer Replaceable Parts: For easily swappable items like batteries, memory modules, HDD/SSDs and AC adapters, customers can request next-day replacement through the Dynabook Business Support Center (800-457-7777) or the company’s online Troubleshooting Assistant, which is located at https://support.dynabook.com/troubleshoot.
- On-Site Service: Whether our customer works from home or the office, a mobile technician will come to our customer as quickly as the next business day within the United States and get the laptop up and running.
About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of the enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly-owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.
About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)
For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now affiliated with Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.
© 2019 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. Tecra, Portégé, dynabook, the dynabook logo and +Care Service are trademarks or service marks of Dynabook Americas, Inc. and/or Dynabook Inc. All rights reserved.
- Warranty. Dynabook’s standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit www.support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.
