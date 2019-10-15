UiPath Announces the Next Generation of the World’s Number One Robotic Process Automation Platform

|By Business Wire
#UIPATHFORWARD III – Today at FORWARD III, the first-ever global event for the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) community, UiPath introduced the next generation of the world’s most widely-adopted platform. With new capabilities that support end-to-end automation processes and significant enhancements to AI capabilities, companies can scale their automation programs at unprecedented speed – all from a single platform. In this release, UiPath is now delivering automation as the core application for users across the enterprise, enabling everyone, regardless of their technical proficiency, to rapidly automate their work without the need for developer resources or coding.
“We have essentially removed all barriers to scaling in the ‘automation first’ era. Business leaders everywhere are augmenting their workforces with software robots – and fast – freeing employees to spend time on more impactful work,” said Param Kahlon, chief product officer at UiPath. “With the addition of the UiPath Explorer, UiPath Apps and UiPath Insights families, we are making it easy for more business professionals across the enterprise to interact with robots, including citizen developers, business analysts and end-users throughout both the front and back-office. We are humbled to lead this workforce revolution, driven by our passion to democratize RPA and deliver on the extraordinary benefits of a robot helping every person.”
Introducing the Expanded UiPath RPA Platform
Since 2016, the UiPath Platform has captured market share and earned category leadership with its three key components: UiPath Studio (designer), UiPath Orchestrator (control tower and security), and UiPath Robots (attended and unattended). Today, its expanding customer base is demanding an enterprise platform that allows them to:
- Accelerate the proven benefits of RPA enterprise-wide, transforming their entire company into digital businesses;
- Apply RPA and AI to more complex processes, providing performance insights and machine learning to improve their businesses and employee decision making;
- Simplify human-robot interaction, opening the platform to directly engage end-users as part of an end-to-end business process; and
- Continue making RPA an inspiration for human achievement, and an accelerant for higher job satisfaction.
At UiPath FORWARD III, UiPath unveiled new customer-driven innovations led by the following key announcements:
- Introducing UiPath Explorer product family to accelerate process understanding and automation pipelines. Building on the acquisitions of ProcessGold and StepShot, UiPath has introduced the UiPath Explorer product family. Designed to simplify process understanding enterprise-wide, the UiPath Explorer family makes it easy to identify, document, analyze and prioritize processes, with a unique ability to understand both front-line and back-end operations, through scientific and visual analysis.
- Introducing UiPath StudioX for Citizen Developers. Built with customers over the past year, StudioX allows a broader range of subject-matter experts to rapidly automate their work without the need for developer resources or coding.
- Introducing UiPath Apps, an entirely new capability to enable continuous human-robot interaction across entire processes. With UiPath Apps, end-users can participate in real time with robots executing unattended processes, empowering users to manage approvals and exceptions; a capability UiPath refers to as “Human-in-the-Loop.”
- Introducing UiPath Insights. This entirely new product provides powerful, embedded analytics that measure, report and align RPA operations with strategic business outcomes.
- Introducing UiPath Connect Enterprise to bring every employee into the process of uncovering automation opportunities. Building a pipeline of automations should not always come from analyzing user activity or system logs, but from human judgement. With Connect Enterprise, every employee can introduce ideas for automations, creating a gamification – or crowdsourcing – capability ideal for Robotic Operations Centers of Excellence to collect opportunities and manage a pipeline of robots to free employees from mundane tasks across every corner of an enterprise.
- AI Fabric, announced in April 2019, entered private preview in Q3. AI Fabric breaks down the barriers between RPA and data science teams and helps customers operationalize and consume their machine learning models directly in RPA workflows.
“Everything in this next generation platform is designed to support our RPA developers and offer a better, faster solution for our organization,” said Juan Felipe Carvajal Restrepo, RPA lead, process innovation at Protección S.A. “Not only does it provide seamless compatibility with new programming languages and offer a new Studio interface, but also boosts integrations and debugging features.”
UiPath unveiled these innovations at FORWARD III alongside a new customer-lifecycle approach, that includes helping customers plan, build, manage, run, measure and engage, speeding a virtuous cycle of RPA adoption across a company. The company also supports a continuous bi-monthly release cadence, including new features and performance improvements across the entire portfolio. Finally, the company has several new integrations, including Amazon, GSuite, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce and SAP.
“As adoption of RPA takes hold across enterprises, customers are pushing for new capabilities to broaden out the usefulness of software robots to support all workers in all roles. Customers are beginning to look beyond pure automation to also use software robots as digital assistants,” said Maureen Fleming, program vice president of IDC's Intelligent Process Automation research. “Making it easier to plan for and build robots, create human-machine interfaces to interact with their robots, leverage AI for automation and to help with decision-making, and measure performance of the emerging digital workforce are all necessary to satisfy the expansive vision of RPA.”
In the Automation-First Era, Automation is the Application
The new UiPath platform enables a new wave of application development that supports rapid digital business transformation. At FORWARD III, UiPath demonstrated its brand-new Forms builder to build interactive forms that facilitate collaborative human-robot interaction. The Company also showcased the new UiPath Task Inbox which allow end-users to manage their business requirements and interact with forms as part of a robotic process.
“This announcement builds on our amazing momentum in 2018 and our phenomenal customer growth to now more than 5,000 customers globally,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath co-founder and CEO. “In the ‘automation first’ era, automation is the application – and we’re at the tipping point of this incredible opportunity. In 2020, we are excited to deliver on this potential, enabling continuous human-robot interaction, transforming complex processes that span multiple applications and multiple systems of record, and delivering real business transformation.”
Availability
The UiPath Automation Platform will be available through a phased rollout starting in late October 2019 with UiPath Cloud Platform fully available for on-premises customers in November 2019. UiPath Insights will be available in Q1 2020.
For More Information
To learn more about today’s announcement and UiPath’s new customer-driven innovations, please visit: https://www.uipath.com/blog/uipath-lts-release.
About UiPath
UiPath is leading the “automation first” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.
Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005235/en/
