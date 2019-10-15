The Latino Corporate Directors Association Brings Together Bank of America, KPMG, KKR, BlackRock, and Others at Fourth Annual Meeting

|By Business Wire
|
October 15, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), established to raise awareness and drive change around the lack of representation of Latino/as on corporate boards, today announced it will hold its fourth annual LCDA Board Leaders Convening, October 16-18, in New York. Hosted by Bank of America, this invitation-only event will convene more than 130 CEOs, C-level executives and directors, and other thought leaders to discuss key boardroom issues, particularly the business case for board diversity and inclusion.
“We partner with LCDA because we share their view of both the importance and the essential fairness of board diversity,” said Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, and this year’s event host. “We wish LCDA a successful Annual Convening in our New York office at One Bryant Park.”
Each year since the organization’s inception, LCDA’s Annual Convening has brought together directors, CEOs, and leading authorities to highlight the sound business case for board diversity as well as showcase Latino corporate board talent. LCDA brings together their extensive membership base – representing C-level Latinos and corporate directors across financial services, energy, retail and consumer, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries – and key companies across the nation to build connections and discuss solutions.
The event’s host, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, is a featured speaker at the event. Other prominent speakers and panelists include:
- Scott Nuttall, Co-President & Co-COO, KKR & Co.
- Andy Sieg, President of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
- Matt Peltz, Partner and Senior Analyst, Trian Partners
- Julio A. Portalatin, Vice-Chair, Marsh & McLennan Companies; former President & CEO, Mercer; Director, DXC Technologies
- Maria Contreras-Sweet, Managing Partner of Rockway Equity Partners, Director of Sempra Energy and Regional Management Corp.
- Cesar L. Alvarez, Senior Chairman, Greenberg Traurig; Director, Greenberg Traurig, Mednax, Inc., Intrexon Corp., Fairholme Funds, Inc.
- Michelle Edkins, Managing Director, and Global Head of BlackRock Investment Stewardship
- Kimberly A. Casiano, Director, Ford Motor Company, Mutual of America, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
Roel Campos, LCDA Board Chair and former SEC Commissioner, stated: “We are proud of the progress LCDA has made, reflected by our 25% growth in membership in the last year, but there is still much to be done. This week, LCDA will unveil sobering new research on Latino/a representation on F1000 boards which reveals that minimal progress – a mere change from 2.3% to 2.7% representation – has been made in the last three years. Our Convening will raise awareness about this important issue and foster dialogue on how to accelerate Latinos having a seat at the table.”
“Diversity improves decision making,” added Jose Rodriguez, Partner in Charge of the Audit Committee Institute at KPMG. “KPMG is proud to sponsor this event and key initiatives, such as the Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation’s BoardReady Institute, which is designed to prepare and position Latino executives and leaders for board service. It’s all part of our firmwide effort to build a more inclusive workspace.”
During the Convening, the third LCDA Corporate Visionary Awards will also recognize three corporations that have two or more US Latinos on their boards and present their CEOs with those awards: Peter R. Knitzer, President & CEO, Regional Management Corp.; Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, President & CEO, Kansas City Southern; Pedro J. Pizarro, President & CEO, Edison International.
Opening remarks will be led by LCDA President & CEO Esther Aguilera who has an ambitious agenda and plans for the organization this year: “2020 will be a pivotal year for LCDA and for furthering the conversation on diversity. Our plans will be rooted in changing legislation, providing more rigorous training to our BoardReady Institute cohort, and delivering more data that emphasizes the need for greater Latino representation on corporate boards.”
For more information about LCDA and to learn about corporate partnership opportunities, please go to www.latinocorporatedirectors.org
ABOUT THE LATINO CORPORATE DIRECTOR’S ASSOCIATION
The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is a leading, national organization promoting C-level and board diversity to maximize business success. LCDA serves as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors interested in gaining access to exceptional Latino board talent. Our program areas focus on growing the supply of high-caliber boardroom candidates and providing quality corporate governance programming for experienced and aspiring directors.
