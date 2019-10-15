Splunk .conf19 to Celebrate a Decade of Showcasing Customer Success in Front of a Sold Out Audience of Industry and Technology Innovators

|By Business Wire
|
|October 15, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that its tenth annual user conference — .conf19 — will welcome a record number of attendees. The event will take place from October 21-24, 2019, at The Venetian and Sands Expo in Las Vegas. This will be Splunk’s 10th conference anniversary and attendees from around the globe are gearing up to learn the latest on Splunk® products spanning IT, security, developer, artificial intelligence and machine learning, mobile, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. To reserve your place at .conf19, register here.
Splunk’s premier user conference has experienced exponential growth since its first .conf in 2010, expanding from approximately 350 attendees to over 11,000 this year. Additionally, 2,200 partners, 75+ different sponsors, 400 sessions and over 200 customer presentations from leading organizations are expected at .conf19.
“From our very first user conference to today, customers and their success have been the foundation, the heart and the soul of Splunk,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “I’m excited to celebrate .conf’s 10th anniversary alongside our customers, partners and community members as we unveil the Data-to-Everything Platform to our .conf attendees and demonstrate how we bring data to every question, decision and action. In honor of ten years of unprecedented innovation, I want to thank everyone across our vibrant ecosystem and can’t wait to celebrate with them in Vegas.”
Merritt will deliver Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform vision and guiding principles for the future of Splunk during his keynote address on Tuesday, October 22nd, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. PT at the Sands Expo. He will be joined on stage by Splunk Chief Technology Officer Tim Tully, Signal FX Founder and CEO Karthik Rau, Omnition Founder and CEO Spiros Xanthos, and Splunk customers for an in-depth look at how some of the world’s leading companies turn data into doing.
Splunk Chief Product Officer, Sendur Sellakumar, will announce significant updates across the Splunk product portfolio during Wednesday’s keynote, October 23rd from 9:00-11:00 a.m. PT at the Sands Expo.
With intimate breakout sessions throughout .conf19, attendees will also hear from over 200 customers including Intel, Porsche, Arlo and more as they discuss how they’re removing the barriers between data and action. The full list of .conf19 sessions is available on the Splunk .conf19 website.
source=*Pavilion to Offer One-on-One and Experiential Learning
Attendees will have the chance to visit and participate in different activations in the source=*Pavilion including:
- App Showcase to learn directly from Splunk experts how to unlock the power of data using the new features and functionalities of Splunk’s product offerings.
- Ask the Experts to consult with Splunk Experts and SplunkTrust members in a private one-on-one environment to get answers to any question.
- Boss of the SOC & NOC to compete individually or in teams to race the clock and pivot through realistic data simulations using Splunk Enterprise Security or Splunk IT Service Intelligence.
- Customer Showcase Studio to hear Splunk customer success stories and speak with the people behind the implementations to learn best practices.
- Dashboard Control Room to see first-hand how Splunk IT Service Intelligence and Splunk visualizations work to capture and analyze .conf19 mobile app usage, foot traffic and a host of other data sources.
- Hands-On Labs to partner with Splunk Ninjas to reach the next level of Splunk’s core features and SPL for effective analysis.
- Science Lab to observe cutting-edge science projects analyzed by Splunk in real-time, along with IoT and technology experiments conducted by Splunk enthusiasts.
.conf19 Sponsors to Showcase Latest Technology and Integrations with Splunk
More than 75 leading technology vendors and Splunk ecosystem partners, including Cisco, Deloitte, ReliaQuest and more, will showcase demos of their latest technologies and integrations with Splunk. Advancements and enhancements across Splunk’s Partner+ ecosystem include solutions for IT, security and IoT.
Splunk University to Train Next Generation of Power Users
Join 2,000 Splunk users at Splunk University — a pre-conference educational training program to help Splunk users sharpen their skills and learn the foundational frameworks of Splunk’s product features in a hands-on setting. Splunk University at .conf19 offers single-day, two-day, and three-day boot camps from October 19-21, 2019. Register through the Splunk University page.
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.
Splunk, Splunk> and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2019 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.
