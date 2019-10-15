LogicGate Expands Executive Leadership Team with CMO, Board Member

|By Business Wire
LogicGate, an agile process automation platform enabling organizations to operationalize governance, risk, and compliance programs, announces the addition of two new leaders to its team. Gina Hortatsos joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer while Emily Heath, most recently United Airlines’ Chief Information Security Officer, has been named to the board of directors. Both additions will bolster LogicGate’s position as a marketing-leading GRC solution.
As CMO, Hortatsos will be responsible for demand creation, corporate communications and branding, product marketing, and customer marketing. An experienced revenue marketing leader, she comes to LogicGate after serving as Vice President of Marketing at FourKites, Inc., the leader in predictive supply chain visibility, where she scaled and optimized the marketing function. Prior to FourKites, Inc., Hortatsos led the global marketing, operations, and strategy teams at Hyland, a leading content services technology provider. She has also held senior marketing leadership positions at SAP, where she led demand creation programs for the company’s Business Analytics and GRC businesses, Oracle, and Hyperion.
“Now more than ever, companies need solutions that keep them in compliance with regulations and protect against the myriad risks and threats they face every day,” Hortatsos says. “LogicGate is a game-changer for our customers, and I am excited by the tremendous opportunity to help more companies achieve their objectives.”
In addition to the hiring of Hortatsos, LogicGate also appointed security veteran Emily Heath to the board of directors. In her roles as Security Chief for major global organizations like United Airlines and AECOM, Emily has been responsible for the strategic direction and execution of security programs and initiatives across large and complex global footprints. As a board member of the Security Advisor Alliance and National Technology Security Coalition, Heath’s experience will bring new insights and fresh perspectives to LogicGate’s board of directors.
"I couldn't be more excited to join the LogicGate board and help shape the vision for the company's future,” Heath says. “As someone who has been immersed in the security space, I know the market is overdue for flexible software that can help companies stay ahead of the expanding volume and types of security risks. LogicGate is poised to be that missing piece."
“Both Gina and Emily are critical hires that will help LogicGate continue to deliver on our mission of empowering risk, compliance, and security professionals with easy-to-use, flexible enterprise software,” says Matt Kunkel, LogicGate’s CEO and co-founder. “Gina's experience in leading innovative, high-performing Marketing teams, coupled with her track record of delivering real results for brand awareness and demand, make her the perfect addition to the LogicGate leadership team. Her leadership will be instrumental in establishing LogicGate as the partner of choice for companies in solving their GRC issues. Meanwhile, Emily’s experience leading security programs at Fortune 100 companies provides us unprecedented insight into the daily challenges of risk, compliance, and security professionals. Having this type of knowledge on our team will help us continue to build a product that solves an organization's most pressing GRC hurdles.”
This news follows the announcement of the company’s new Dashboard Reports product at the 2019 RSA Conference. Read LogicGate reviews on G2 and learn more about LogicGate’s agile GRC solution by visiting the LogicGate website.
About LogicGate
Headquartered in Chicago, LogicGate is an agile GRC software solution that enables organizations to automate and centralize risk and compliance programs. LogicGate’s highly configurable platform assists organizations in transforming mission-critical governance, risk, and compliance processes without the support of consultants or corporate IT by enhancing controls and increasing flexibility. Dashboard-style reporting within the platform allows risk and compliance teams to analyze and remediate issues immediately. The company has made the Global RegTech 100 list two years in a row, and was recently named the #1 GRC Software on the G2 GRC Grid. For more information, visit LogicGate.com and follow LogicGate on Twitter at @LogicGate.
