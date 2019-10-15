Modo Labs Reaches Milestone: 300 Higher Education Customers Use Modo No-Code App Building Platform

|By Business Wire
|
October 15, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Modo Labs®–creator of the leading no-code app building platform for higher education–today announced it has 20 new higher education customers. Now 300 higher education institutions use the Modo platform as their strategic mobile-first platform to deliver a unified campus app experience. Click to Tweet.
The Modo Campus® solution makes it easy to build and deploy a campus app unifying all aspects of the student experience into a single mobile app and help education providers deliver a hyper-personalized experience for students, visitors, facility, and staff. Modo Campus fully integrates with leading LMS, education management tools, facilities, transit, and wayfinding, as well as a virtually unlimited number of third-party technologies.
Recent new customers include the country’s largest community college system, two large and well-known public universities, multiple small private schools, an Ivy League school, and institutions from around the world. An estimated 625,000 students study at these new Modo customer schools.
“We love working with our higher ed customers to deliver unified, deeply engaging experiences on our easy-to-use app building platform, and are delighted to welcome our newest customers to the Modo family,” said Stewart Elliot, CEO of Modo Labs. “Surpassing 300 customers is a testament to the power, reach and ease of our solution, and we are excited to keep growing and continue helping our customers empower their campus communities through mobile and beyond.”
In the past 12 months, Modo’s higher education customers have pushed tens of millions of native device notifications to nearly four million unique higher education users. Modo internal statistics report an 81 percent increase in campus app adoption for customers who send these notifications.
This announcement was made to coincide with the start of the 2019 EDUCAUSE Conference in Chicago. Modo will have a significant presence at EDUCAUSE including product tutorials and demonstrations and featured presentations from innovative leaders who are using the Modo platform including Ivy Tech, the University of Central Florida, University of North Carolina Greensboro and Northern Michigan University. See a complete list of Modo’s EDUCAUSE offerings here.
About Modo
Trusted by hundreds of the world’s most recognized universities and brands from around the world, the Modo no-code app platform offers enterprise-scale mobile engagement and communication capabilities that allow users to quickly and easily create unified mobile campus and workplace experiences that increase connectivity for employees, students, faculty, and guests. Using Modo, customers quickly unlock innovation and digitally transform their organizations by empowering the domain expertise of any person within their organization, regardless of technical skill set. For more information, visit modolabs.com, @ModoLabs
Modo Labs®, Modo Marketplace™ and Modo Campus® are all trademarks of Modo Labs, Inc. and registered in the United States.
