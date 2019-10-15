Dragos Reports Record Company Performance and 100% Revenue Growth, Achieves Industrial Cybersecurity Industry Leadership

|By Business Wire
|
|October 15, 2019 08:25 AM EDT
Dragos, Inc., provider of the industrial sector’s most trusted asset identification, threat detection, and response platform and services, announced today strong annual growth and company performance on all fronts experiencing a 100% year over year revenue growth and 70% new customer growth. The company now boasts 120 customers across 11 countries and four continents and counts seven of the 10 largest U.S. electric utility companies and five of the 10 largest oil and gas companies in North America and EMEA among its customer base.
“As industrial enterprises in electric, oil & gas, manufacturing and transportation have become increasingly aware that they are vulnerable from an operational technology (OT) standpoint, we have been able to clearly differentiate ourselves by building a world-class team of ICS practitioners coupled the most advanced and complete ICS security solution on the market, " said Robert M. Lee, CEO of Dragos. "This past year has been one of tremendous accomplishments and success. I am extremely proud of the hard work by our employees, partners, and advisors, all of whom have contributed to putting us ahead of the pack in a rapidly growing market.”
Over the last year, Dragos also deepened its leadership team with a number of notable, accomplished industry veterans. The most recent additions include Troy Roberts as Vice President of Worldwide Sales who joins the company from global cybersecurity company Forcepoint where he held the position of Vice President of Sales, Americas; Peter Vescuso as Chief Marketing Officer who most previously served as Division Vice President of Marketing at global software company PTC; and Tim Helming, Vice President of Product who comes from threat intelligence company DomainTools where he was responsible for product management. The three join Darren Sankbeil, Vice President of Finance and Strategy and Jill Samuel, Vice President of Human Resources, two other key leadership appointments announced earlier this year.
From a company growth standpoint, the company’s employee base has grown by 125% to more than 150 employees and added a second U.S. location to support customer training in Houston, TX, making it the largest ICS cybersecurity company in the world.
In October 2018, Dragos closed its most recent round of funding with a $37 Million Series B round led by Canaan and included Emerson Electric Co., National Grid Partners, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories along with a number of existing investors. The company also added a number of prominent directors and advisors including Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and CTO of CrowdStrike Inc. and Joydeep Bhattacharyya, Partner at Canaan as board of director appointments along with Tom Lounibos, co-founder and former CEO of SOASTA, and Niloofar Howe, former Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at RSA as advisory board appointments.
The company also added to its awards chest with the Dragos Platform earning a number of prestigious awards including SC Media Best SCADA Security Solution, 2019 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Award, 451 Firestarter award, Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Technology Innovation Award and Department of Energy (DOE) Funding Award for Dragos’ “Neighborhood Keeper”.
About Dragos, Inc.
Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through their decades of experience in the US Military and Intelligence Community going head-to-head with cyber attackers who threaten the world's industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technologies for asset identification, threat detection, and response with the battle-honed insights of our elite team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm enterprises with the tools to identify threats and respond to them before they become significant breaches. Dragos currently protects organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select free technology products, research, and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area. Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005631/en/
