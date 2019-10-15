TILT Holdings Names COO Tim Conder to Board of Directors

|By Business Wire
TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide, announced today the appointment of Tim Conder, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) and the co-founder of supply-chain technology and operations asset Blackbird Logistics Corporation (“Blackbird”), to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). While serving as COO of the Company, Mr. Conder has been instrumental in implementing foundational changes to the Company that have led to increased revenue, specifically in the Company’s plant-touching assets, as well as guiding the integration of technology asset Baker Technologies Inc. (“Baker”) into Blackbird.
The Company also announced that Mark Cole has resigned from the Board and Geoff Hamm has resigned from both his role as a director of the Company as well as his position as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. With the addition of Mr. Conder, the Board now has four members.
“Since accepting the role of interim CEO, I have been focused on achieving profitability, refining our strategy to drive growth in our core operating assets, and unlocking shareholder value. Tim has a deep understanding of our Company and its operating assets, and has been an essential part of the restructuring and refocusing taking place and I am excited to have him on the Board. With these Board rearrangements and management changes, I am confident in the Company’s sustained success.”
About TILT
TILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As a market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing; Blackbird, a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution; and Baker, a CRM platform helping dispensaries grow their business. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms, LLC. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 400 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the opinions or beliefs of management relating to changes in the Board composition, the opinions or beliefs of management in general, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT.
Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.
Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that they it be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
