Bullhorn Announces Bullhorn One Commercial Edition with Integrated Payroll

|October 15, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Bullhorn®, the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting organizations transform their business, today announced Bullhorn One Commercial Edition, with integrated payroll from PrismHR. Bullhorn One Commercial Edition allows firms to power their business on a unified start-to-finish solution, from applicant tracking through to native pay and bill management that is specifically built to meet the speed, volume, and financial requirements of light industrial, office and clerical, and other commercial staffing businesses.
The announcement of Bullhorn One Commercial Edition follows the June release of Bullhorn One, which allows staffing firms to run their business from start to finish, to invest in the promise of powerful artificial intelligence to increase efficiencies, and to leverage an open ecosystem of integrations to extend the Bullhorn platform to address staffing agencies’ lifecycle of needs.
The needs of commercial staffing firms are complex, resource-intensive, and time-sensitive. Salespeople and recruiters are inundated with manual operational tasks, limiting their ability to focus on value-adding activities like generating new business or filling jobs and redeploying candidates. Additionally, a lack of data integration and unified data management, coupled with poor product adoption, results in client billing and candidate payment issues that distract billing and payroll staff and drive up costs. Ultimately, this confluence of system and process issues decreases strategic visibility, accuracy, and margin.
With time and expense, billing, payroll, reporting, and data connectivity, Bullhorn One Commercial Edition is built specifically to manage the complexities of commercial staffing, from placement to pay and bill, with all the benefits of a true SaaS platform that adapts over time to meet the evolving needs of the commercial staffing agency. Natively integrated PrismHR Payroll automatically captures and integrates all time, expense, and candidate information, providing a flexible but accurate payroll solution designed to handle a wide array of scenarios, including manual checks, daily payroll, taxes, and compliance.
“Our focus is on making the business of people easier, and we are excited about how the integration between Bullhorn and PrismHR will let us do just that,” said Britt Landrum, III, CEO and President of LandrumHR. “We look forward to our teams working more closely together to increase the speed and efficiency of our services.”
Bullhorn One Commercial Edition is built specifically to manage the complexities of commercial candidate recruitment and placement through pay and bill, with all the benefits of a true SaaS platform that adapts over time to enable recruiting, business development, accounting, and financial personnel to run as one team, leveraging the same accurate and real-time operational and financial information. Specifically, Bullhorn One Commercial Edition incorporates:
- A market-leading integration with PrismHR Payroll, which automatically incorporates all time, expense, and candidate information, providing a flexible but accurate payroll solution.
- Configurable candidate records, including candidate availability, helping recruiters put candidates to work faster.
- A self-service online employment form, freeing recruiters from large amounts of manual data entry.
- Bulk assignments to improve recruiter efficiency.
- Quicker candidate matching to improve candidate and client experience.
Bullhorn’s partnership with PrismHR once again brings the power of Bullhorn’s industry-leading partner Marketplace to the forefront, enabling the full digitization and automation of the recruitment lifecycle with Bullhorn and its ecosystem of integrated solutions. The Bullhorn Marketplace is the most comprehensive staffing-specific solutions ecosystem in existence, and provides unique advantages to customers. Validated Marketplace partner integrations - which include PrismHR - are proven and vetted by multiple Bullhorn customers, have a strong foundation of customer success stories, and have passed comprehensive technical reviews. PrismHR has a network of nearly 300 active providers in the United States and provides payroll and benefits to more than two million employees, processing $80 billion in annual payroll. PrismHR also provides additional services to staffing agencies including the ability to offer benefits and insurance and track employer and employee service tickets.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Bullhorn to integrate our two market-leading platforms,” said Gary Noke, President and CEO of PrismHR. “Bullhorn One Commercial Edition is a game changer and will enable HR outsourcing firms of all types to save time, be more efficient and find new growth opportunities.”
“We have 2,000 customers who service the commercial staffing sector and they have a profound desire to digitize their entire workflow from start to finish,” said Matthew Fischer, President and CTO of Bullhorn. “Bullhorn One Commercial Edition accelerates this digitization which, in turn, provides exciting opportunities to automate processes and leverage artificial intelligence to help customers make better business decisions in a market where speed and efficiency are paramount.”
