Ono Food Co. Launches World’s First Mobile Restaurant Powered by Advanced Robotics

|
|October 15, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Ono Food Co., a revolutionary concept in dining, today unveils the world’s first mobile restaurant powered by robotic technology. Created by alumni from some of the most well-known companies in automation and logistics, including Instacart, Cafe X, L2F (systems integrator for Zume Pizza, Tesla, and SpaceX), and more. Ono’s robotic food truck will begin serving the greater Los Angeles community nutritious, delicious, and affordable smoothie blends for under six dollars, and prepared within 60 seconds beginning this Fall.
“We’re excited to be launching our first market in our backyard, sunny Los Angeles,” said Stephen Klein, Co-Founder, and CEO. “Fast food options usually fall into two buckets: fast, healthy, and unaffordable, or fast, unhealthy, and affordable and nothing in between. Combining our backgrounds in tech, automation, and culinary fine dining, we knew we could fill this void to give more people access to healthy, high-quality food.”
While Ono’s food truck is powered by complex technology, ordering an Ono Blend is incredibly simple. Customers simply approach Ono’s ordering kiosk, place their custom order, and watch as robotic systems create their blends from scratch. Within 60 seconds, blends are ready at Ono’s pick-up area.
Unlike other dining experiences, Ono’s food truck of the future leverages advanced patent-pending robotics to remove inefficiencies in food prep to create delicious, wholesome and affordable blends within 60 seconds. Ono Blends are made with high-quality, sustainably-sourced, organic ingredients, like vegetables, fruits, seeds, nut butters, and coconut milk, designed to keep people energized and rejuvenated throughout the day. Ono’s high-quality and great tasting recipes like avocado & matcha, and mint chip greens & protein were handcrafted by Moon Juice’s former head of smoothie shops. While ingredients like these are typically only found in $15-20 dollar smoothies, Ono is able to keep blend costs at a fraction of this cost by utilizing efficient technology.
By leveraging robotic technology to make blends, Ono is able to offer consistently delicious, custom, environmentally sustainable meals to customers, whenever they want it and in the fastest way possible. Specific benefits include:
- Accuracy – Unlike other food establishments where cross-contamination of ingredients is prevalent, Ono’s use of advanced patent-pending robotic technology ensures every blend will be created exactly as described, no matter how custom or complex. Since every part of Ono’s assembly process is monitored by hundreds of sensors to ensure there is no spillage, cross-contamination, or inconsistencies; customers with dietary restrictions, allergies, or simply specific preferences no longer have to worry that their blend might include ingredients it shouldn’t.
- Increased Speed & Efficiency – Through automation, Ono can provide 60 people with blends per hour vs. the industry standard of just 20 per hour. With an understanding that not every customer has time to wait 5-10 minutes for a smoothie to be served, Ono’s robotic food truck ensures busy customers can quickly get the healthy food they need when they need it, so they can go about their day.
- Minimal Waste – Ono’s food truck is designed to be environmentally sustainable. The robotic kitchen runs on batteries instead of a diesel generator. Additionally, while other smoothie establishments use gallons of water to clean each blender, Ono’s patent-pending automated self-cleaning blender and robotic systems use 28x less water because it only needs to clean the blade and because it’s blended in the customer’s compostable cup. From cups to straws, all of Ono’s consumables are compostable, making Ono more sustainable compared to traditional smoothie establishments.
- Quality Control – Ono can ensure orders are to the customers' standards 100 percent of the time. In traditional smoothie shops, 1 in 10 orders are wrong, and this is at best a bad experience, and at worst can be life-threatening for people with dietary restrictions. Rather than assigning people to prep stations or at checkout, Ono takes advantage of automation to free people up to do what they do best; customer service/engagement and education. Ono Guides are on-site liaisons to teach people about where the ingredients are sourced, how blends can affect their wellbeing, and how to create blends specific to their dietary standards or nutritional preferences.
- Cleanliness – The robotic kitchen is NSF 169 certified, which is the equivalent to best in class sanitation, to ensure customers know that their blend is created in the cleanest, safest, and most sanitary environment possible. With self-cleaning technology, there are never issues with equipment going uncleaned.
- Customization – With hundreds of personalized combinations to choose from, Ono Guides can talk customers through how to customize vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options. Guides are on hand to share ways customers can create delicious blends with value-added benefits like more energy, stronger immunity, sharper focus, digestion, and better performance at no additional cost.
Following the initial launch, Ono will be launching an app where customers can view where the Ono Blends truck is located. Customers can place their order on their smartphone device to enjoy a personalized blend in advance. Once the individual is within a 300-foot radius of the truck, the robotic systems will initiate the order to ensure the blend is made fresh and will be ready when the customer arrives.
Ono will also serve blends in communities from Venice to Silverlake and everywhere in-between starting this Fall. To experience Ono Food Co.’s new futuristic food truck, you can sign-up at www.onofood.co or you can book Ono Blends for a catering event here.
About Ono Food Co.
Ono Food Co. is a restaurant group that has reimagined the dining experience to make healthy and delicious fast food. The company’s first meal concept is Ono Blends and they will be launching a second meal concept in 2021. Ono is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and was founded in July 2018 in Oakland, CA. For more information, please visit www.onofood.co
